Dancing With the Stars Season 35 Team Wildcats Score Perfect 40 on Grammy Night Theme

Dancing With Stars unveiled its milestone season 35 celebrity and pro dancer lineup on Good Morning America, with Ciara Miller and Maura Higgins among the cast.

Team Wildcats led by Julianne Hough delivered a flawless performance on Dancing With the Stars Season 35, securing a perfect score of 40 out of 40 points. This achievement occurred during the team dances following Julianne Hough stepping in on Monday, November 2. The routine was part of the show's Grammy-inspired theme, which serves as a critical step toward the upcoming semifinals and finale.

The stunning display of talent and precision from Team Wildcats significantly outpaced their primary rivals in the team dance competition. Ribeiro's Team Slaytopia finished second with a strong but lower score of 36 out of 40 points. This result highlights the intense competitive atmosphere that has defined the latter stages of this milestone season.

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This fresh development comes after a season characterized by significant ups and downs for the remaining couples. As the competition narrows, the pressure intensifies for every dancer vying for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy. The recent performances have shown that consistency and high-risk routines are becoming essential strategies for survival in the later rounds.

The complete lineup of celebrity contestants and professional dancers for this major anniversary event was originally unveiled during the Wednesday, September 2, episode of Good Morning America. That initial announcement marked a pivotal moment in preparations for what the show positions as a landmark run for its thirty-fifth season.

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The newly confirmed participants joined a group of contestants already announced earlier in the process. These include Ciara Miller, Maura Higgins, Jackson Olson, and Guillermo Rodriguez. The reveal focused heavily on pairing each celebrity with a specific professional dancer to navigate the complex ballroom challenges ahead.

Each season follows a strict structure where a celebrity is partnered with a professional dancer. The pair works through a new ballroom style each week, moving from one dance genre to another while judges evaluate their progress. The pairings revealed at the start set the stage for these weekly challenges and storylines.

Song choices remain a central part of how each pair is presented to audiences throughout the competition. One pair performed an Argentine tango to Crazy In Love by Janet Jackson, serving as the soundtrack for their routine. Another pair performed a tango to Boom Boom Pow by the Black Eyed Peas, framing these choices as part of the build-up to the Grammy Night theme.

Style assignments vary across the cast to match each contestant's background and strengths. An Olympic gold medalist performed a paso doble to Bring Me to Life by Evanescence, showcasing a faster and more dramatic Spanish-influenced dance. A reality star was assigned an Argentine tango, demonstrating the show's use of different styles to highlight individual capabilities.

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The season 35 lineup carries weight because Dancing With the Stars has crowned many winners over its long run. The milestone gives the show a chance to highlight its history while engaging viewers who track how each pair performs against the rest of the field. The format traces back to a British program launched by ABC in June 2005.

ABC launched the U.S. version of the U.K. series Strictly Come Dancing, which became Dancing With the Stars. The American adaptation has built its identity around celebrity contestants learning ballroom and Latin styles with professional partners. For fans, the practical impact is the schedule of weekly performances and song selections.

Because each pair's music and dance style have been announced in advance, audiences can follow the storylines of individual contestants from their first routine onward. Viewers should check ABC listings for the premiere schedule and subsequent broadcast dates as the competition moves closer to the finale.