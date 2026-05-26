Dancing to Stay Healthy: A Tap and Jazz Dance Group for Older Women

A tap and jazz dance group for older women in Tucson, Ariz. has been dancing their whole lives and says it's the best way to stay healthy. Medical professionals agree that dancing is one of the most powerful activities for older people, changing their mood and connecting them socially while getting them moving.

Carol Ross, 87, and her husband John, 89, perform a dance to the song 'Lets Chase Each Other round the Room Tonight' in Tucson, Ariz. on Thursday, April 16, 2026.

Ross, who founded the Rodeo City Wreckettes group 23 years ago, has been dancing her whole life and says it's the best way to stay healthy. Medical professionals agree that dancing is one of the most powerful activities for older people, changing their mood and connecting them socially while getting them moving.

Dr. Tom Johnson, a gerontologist at the UC Health Seniors Clinic in Aurora, Colorado, recommends adding two to three dance sessions to the 150 minutes of aerobic exercise he recommends for older patients each week. The Wreckettes practice their routines during two-hour sessions at least twice a week in a rented dance studio. They perform throughout the year, from holiday events to rodeo shows, dressing up in a series of matching sparkly costumes.

But what they love the most is being hired by retirement homes to perform for memory care patients. If you want to start moving to music, health professionals and dance instructors recommend checking with your health provider before starting a dance or exercise program, choosing something simple to start, and finding a class at a local community center or senior center. Dance can improve the balance of older patients and help them stay healthy.

The Wreckettes' routines often involve movements that help with balance, such as walking backward or standing on one foot. Members of the group, including Ross and her husband, have been dancing for years and say it's one of the best ways to stay healthy and have fun. They also recommend adding pompoms to their routines, as seen in a similar dance group for older women in Las Vegas, the Vegas Golden Gals.

If you're looking to start a dance group for older women, health professionals and dance instructors recommend choosing a style that's easy to learn and fun to perform. The Wreckettes' founder, Ross, recommends starting with simple routines and gradually increasing the difficulty level as the group becomes more confident. She also recommends finding a group of like-minded women who share a passion for dance and fun.

The Wreckettes' performances have been a hit with memory care patients, who often perk up and engage with the music. The group's members take turns picking a favorite charity to donate their earnings, and they also recommend giving back to the community through dance. Overall, dance is a great way to stay healthy, have fun, and give back to the community. The Wreckettes' story is a testament to the power of dance to bring people together and improve their lives





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Dancing For Older Women Tap And Jazz Dance Group Staying Healthy With Dance Geriatric Dance Program Health Benefits Of Dance

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Dancing for Health and Happiness: The Rodeo City WreckettesThe Rodeo City Wreckettes is a tap and jazz dance group for older women, founded by Carol Ross 23 years ago. The group practices their routines during two-hour sessions at least twice a week in a rented dance studio. Dancing is one of the most powerful activities for older people, improving their mood and connecting them socially while getting them moving. Dancing can also improve balance, as it often involves movements that help with balance, such as walking backward or standing on one foot.

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