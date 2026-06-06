Dancing Through the Night: How I Stopped Worrying and Found Joy in Movement

A personal story of overcoming anxiety and aging fears by discovering dance, with insights from neuroscience on the benefits of dancing for brain health.

I used to have a black belt in worrying. Every night around 4am, I would wake up fretting about existential threats like climate change and nuclear war, as well as the inevitable march of time on my appearance.

My jowls, breasts, and butt were heading south faster than a migrating goose. In my 50s, I felt a desperate need to fight aging. I joined a gym but quickly discovered that I would rather wait on hold for hours with HMRC than perform deadlifts. Pilates reformers seemed like medieval torture devices, and the treadmill felt like a prison sentence.

Then, unexpectedly, I found a way to exercise that not only toned my body but also flooded my brain with endorphins: dance. It offered moments of grace where time paused and I could forget the number on my birth certificate. This journey began at a Beyoncé concert in June 2025. Up to that point, I had only danced in my kitchen, swaying to pop hits while cooking.

Beyoncé's strut, shimmy, and energy were addictive. I asked my friend Melinda McKenna, a choreographer for the Spice Girls, Boyzone, and even Queen Bey herself, for advice. She sent me an Instagram link to Ralph Beaubrun's dance classes. Beaubrun, a 45-year-old Haitian-French choreographer, has nearly three million followers.

His routines, set to Afro-Caribbean rhythms, house, and pop, are filmed in a Parisian dance studio. He often focuses on one enthusiastic dancer-a man immersed in the music or a pregnant woman grooving with ecstatic abandon. What unites them is pure joy. I couldn't stop watching.

For £16 a month, I subscribed to his online tutorials and began mastering routines from my kitchen. My four grown-up children were horrified that their mother had taken up dance as a new way to embarrass them. My husband even asked if I intended to do an interpretative dance at his birthday party. So I banned them all, plus my two dogs, from the kitchen, propped open my computer, and selected a routine to Earth, Wind and Fire's September.

Breaking down every move, Beaubrun builds each sequence into a routine. At first, I was embarrassingly bad. He went left; I headed right. He was quick; I was slow.

Less Beyoncé, more Mr. Bean. But I persevered, spending 15 minutes daily jiggy-jigging about, until a week later I finally mastered the routine. I was toning up and boosting my neuroplasticity. Learning, remembering, and adapting to dance sequences stimulates the hippocampus, the area of the brain responsible for memory.

According to Dr. Tommy Wood, associate professor of pediatrics and neuroscience at the University of Washington, 73 percent of dementia cases are preventable. Trials reveal dancing beats most other types of exercise for activating multiple brain regions at once, acting like fertiliser for the brain. Studies show there's nothing like it, Dr. Wood says. The news may still be filled with apocalyptic stories, but dance has banished my 4am wide awakes, and now I sleep through the night.

After months of shimmying alone, if you squinted your eyes and were feeling generous, you might just mistake me for one of Beyoncé's backing dancers. So when Beaubrun announced a world tour, I forked out £60 for a 90-minute dance class at Pineapple Studios in London's Covent Garden earlier this year, joining 70 of his acolytes in a large mirror-clad space.

Waiting for the session to start, I chatted to a working mother of three who confided that his class was the only thing she did for herself every day. Beaubrun bounced into the studio, igniting the room. The next hour and a half is only about joy, he assured us. And the freedom of letting go.

Britney Spears' I'm A Slave 4 U started up and I started following Beaubrun. Britney sang, Dancing's what I love, yeah (now watch me). So, watch me. Yeah.

I was dancing. Entirely in the moment. My limbs responding to the rhythm, moving to the song. Nothing else mattered.

I had no past and no present, no responsibilities, no anxieties about the state of the world, or the fate of the planet. And for the briefest moment, I stopped time





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