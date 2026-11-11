Dancing Pros Emphasize Camaraderie Over Competition on Season 35

Dancers and partners from season 35 shared with E! News that despite the dance battle format, the atmosphere felt collaborative rather than competitive, with participants enjoying dinners together and supporting each other in the ballroom.

pros were up against each other during the dance battle on the Nov. 10 Grammy Night episode, it didn’t feel like they were in competition as they danced the rumba alongside partners“I wouldn't think of it as against them,” Karagach exclusively shared with E!

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“We were literally just practicing our rumba as if we were the only ones on the floor, and then we get to share the stage at the end of the day with them. ” And the 33-year-old hit just the right step with her husband of 12 years, adding, “When we got to block this for the first time with them, it was just so fun.

” Her partner Frech, 21, also had a ball dancing with Glenn, 27, and Pashkov, 40, telling E! it felt more like a team dance than a dance battle.

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“Amber and I didn't get to be on the same team—the team dance,” he recalled of the Nov. 2 episode. “Now we did. We got it tonight. ”—have shared what it’s like for them in the ballroom, with Karagach noting it never feels like they’re competing.

“It’s just never a competition,” she added. “He's either helping me or I'm helping him. ” And that closeness has extended to Frech and Glenn as Karagach said the quartet “have dinner all together. ” “We go to our house and just unwind,” she continued.

“It's just the best time. It doesn't feel like a competition. ” And Frech could not agree more, adding, “Pasha and Amber are—they're unbelievable. I love them so much.

”Sadly, the former '90s teen heartthrob did not MMMBop his way to the top of the leaderboard on season 35. He and his pro partner were axed from the competition on Sept. 29.

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's footsteps after her season 34 appearance, but he bid farwell to the season 35 competition during the Sept. 15 premiere. Though the Bachelor Nation star traded in roses for rumbas, he was sent home on Oct. 27 in a double elimination. The Savannah Bananas baseball player stepped up to the plate, but struck out on Oct. 27 in a double elimination.

"I have a vision board and I redo it every year," she told E! News in May.

"This year is the first year that I stayed at home by myself on New Year's Eve. I did not go out at all. I made myself a bowl of pasta and a glass of red wine and I redid my vision board for the year.