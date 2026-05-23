Dancing On Ice star reveals sales of idyllic cottage in Peak District

Mark Hanretty, a Dancing On Ice star and professional skater, has listed his stunning two-bedroom home near Bakewell on the market for £285,000 after deciding to sell his family holiday home to invest in other properties.

Dancing On Ice star Mark Hanretty has shared a glimpse into his idyllic cottage in the Peak District . The professional skater, 41, has listed his stunning two-bedroom home on the market with Purplebricks for £285,000.

Following Dancing On Ice's axe last year, Mark has continued to skate regularly as well as a professional coach in Nottingham. The Scottish star, who shares two children with his wife Kathy Hanretty, decided to sell his family holiday home to invest his earnings in other properties. When Mark first purchased the cottage, nestled in the Derbyshire Dales, he spent thousands of pounds modernising the stone-based property.

It boasts its own private court yard, a modern kitchen feature a Belfast sink and natural lighting beaming throughout the rooms. Spread across three floors, all rooms in the property are of a good size with high ceilings. Dancing On Ice star Mark Hanretty, 41, has shared a glimpse into his idyllic cottage in the Peak Distric





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Dancing On Ice Star Mark Hanretty Stunning Cottage Elise Scott Bakewell Doncaster Peak District Two-Bedroom Home Purplebricks Seller-Friendly Selling Process Family Holiday Home

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Dancing On Ice star reveals sales of idyllic cottage in Peak DistrictMark Hanretty, a Dancing On Ice star and professional skater, has listed his stunning two-bedroom home near Bakewell on the market for £285,000 after deciding to sell his family holiday home to invest in other properties.

Read more »