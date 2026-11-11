Janet Jackson Joins "Dancing With the Stars" Grammy Night, Brandy, Monica and Maren Morris Perform Live

On November 10, Dance With The Stars showcased live performances from Janet Jackson and other pop icons, turning the episode into a star‑filled music night that blended dance battles with nostalgic hits.

Janet Jackson stepped onto the "Dancing With the Stars" stage in an unexpected video message to Jenna Dewan, welcoming her to perform the 2001 Billboard Hot 100 number‑one single "All for You" and expressing her excitement: "I cannot wait to watch you perform tonight." Her cameo joined a lineup that saw Brandy and Monica revive their 1998 13‑week Billboard Hot 100 topper "The Boy Is Mine" in a rumba showdown between Amber Glenn and Ezra Frech, each supported by pros Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach. The classic duo re‑created the hit's energy while both couples danced simultaneously.

Sheryl Crow and Maren Morris took the studio to a new level by performing their 2018 smash "The Middle," a track that earned nominations for Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance in 2019. Crow captivated the audience with a glossy black guitar as Connor Wood and pro Rylee Arnold faced off against Maura Higgins and pro Mark Ballas with a spirited cha cha. Meanwhile, Jenna Dewan and pro Val Chmerkovskiy performed a toe‑to‑toe cha cha against Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik, setting the stage for a high‑energy showcase.

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The episode also featured the 1994 hit "All I Wanna Do" performed by a solo artist who met the song's choreography requirements by strumming the guitar while her pair executed the cha cha. The performance earned the original track record‑of‑the‑year and best female pop vocal honors in 1994, underscoring the power of nostalgia. All six pairs competed side by side in dance-offs, each vying to remain in the competition for another week.

Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson added excitement with a spooky Britney Spears routine scheduled later in the evening, while judges praised the couples' use of live music to enhance choreography and audience engagement. The judges' comments suggested that the integration of live musical performances will play a more prominent role in future episodes.

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The live musical segment marked a significant shift for "Dancing With the Stars," traditionally known for pre‑recorded tracks. Producers noted that this new format could raise the bar for both dancers and musicians, creating a more immersive viewing experience.

Viewers at home reacted positively to the star‑filled performances, with many praising Janet Jackson's heartfelt message and the energetic set list. Social media buzz highlighted the seamless blend of dance and live music, declaring the episode a milestone for the franchise.

Going forward, the show will continue its regular format, but with an expanded emphasis on live music. Producers intend to keep pushing the boundaries, inviting more artists to perform on the ballroom stage and exploring new genres to keep the competition fresh and engaging.

The episode's success underscores a broader trend in televised dance entertainment, where integrating live performances and anniversary hits can revitalize viewer interest and reward contestants with unforgettable moments on the dance floor.