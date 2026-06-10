"Dance Moms" Star Undergoes Non-Surgical Ear Rejuvenation with Beverly Hills Surgeon to Address Stretched Earlobes

Reality TV personality Abby Lee Miller chooses a minimally invasive filler treatment over surgical earlobe repair. She describes the quick procedure as nearly painless and praises the immediate results from hyaluronic acid injections performed by Dr. Patrick Davis, which cost about $1,000.

" Dance Moms " star Abby Lee Miller , 60, has found a quick and simple solution for a common aging issue that affected her confidence: stretched and sagging earlobes.

The reality television teacher and choreographer told Page Six in an exclusive interview that she grew increasingly self-conscious about her earlobes after years of wearing heavy earrings. The problem became noticeable because the holes in her ears had stretched so much that hoops and other styles would flip backward, making them difficult to wear.

"My mom always used to complain about her earlobes and how they looked," Miller explained. "Then I started noticing it myself because I would put an earring in my ear and the whole earring would go through. The hoops would flip all the way around with the back and the whole thing in it.

" Rather than pursuing a traditional surgical earlobe repair, which can cost between $3,000 and $4,000, Miller opted for a non-surgical approach recommended by Beverly Hills celebrity facial plastic surgeon Dr. Patrick Davis. The procedure uses hyaluronic acid filler, a substance commonly used in facial cosmetics, to plump and rejuvenate the earlobes. Davis explained that earlobes can lose volume with age, a process accelerated by the weight of jewelry over time.

"The ear itself can be a tell-tale sign of the aging process," he said. "A little bit of filler in the earlobe can plump up the earlobe that has shrunken in size or isn't holding earrings properly. " Miller underwent the treatment on May 29 and reported a remarkably easy experience. She rated the pain level as a two out of 10, describing it as a series of quick pokes.

The entire procedure took less than 30 minutes. Results were visible immediately after the injections, with even more plumping becoming apparent over the following two days.

"He didn't want me to wear earrings for like a week, and I couldn't do it because I had an event that I had to go to," she said with a laugh. "But I could see results immediately. " The cost for the filler treatment was approximately $1,000, a fraction of the surgical alternative. Miller was so pleased with the outcome that she is already considering a follow-up session to maintain the效果.

She praised Dr. Davis, calling him "fabulous, kind and gentle" and noting that he "went very cautiously" during the first round of treatment. Despite the buzz around her cosmetic procedure, Miller emphasized that her primary passion remains teaching dance and inspiring new generations through her famous, if controversial, teaching style. She shared a touching moment from her classes when she asks students if they started dancing because of "Dance Moms.

" Seeing hands raise in affirmation reaffirms her impact. "I don't know if it's really resilient or if it's just passionate about what I do and I want to keep doing it," she reflected. "When I ask my class, 'Did anyone here start to dance because of 'Dance Moms? ' and I see those hands go up, I know I did something right.

" This story highlights a growing trend of minimally invasive cosmetic fixes for signs of aging that are often overlooked, with Miller's enthusiasm signaling that this simple treatment could gain popularity among those seeking quick, affordable solutions for earlobe concerns





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Abby Lee Miller Dance Moms Ear Rejuvenation Filler Hyaluronic Acid Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Cosmetic Procedure None Surgical Earlobes Aging Heavy Earrings Beauty

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