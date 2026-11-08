Dana White Selected as Next White House Press Secretary by Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has formally selected UFC CEO Dana White to serve as the new White House press secretary following a historic midterm election loss.

President Donald Trump has officially announced the selection of Dana White, the chief executive officer of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, to assume the role of White House press secretary. The appointment was revealed through a post on Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, on Saturday, November 7. This decision marks a significant departure from traditional staffing norms for the presidency and follows the Republican party's recent losses in the midterm elections.

Trump's Announcement on Social Media

In his statement posted on Truth Social, Trump described White as a great fighter and warrior who has been offered the position. The former president emphasized the need for individuals who can defend his administration against the Lunatic Left. He explicitly requested that White bring a specific group of mixed martial arts figures to assist in the role. These individuals include Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Kayla Harris. Trump stated that some of these assistants are not from the United States, highlighting the international nature of his chosen team.

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White's Immediate Response and Travel Plans

Dana White confirmed his interest in the position shortly after the announcement while attending a Zuffa boxing event in London. He told reporters that he is currently flying to Washington, D.C., to begin discussions regarding the potential job. White noted that he already has many existing commitments but expressed willingness to engage with the president. He confirmed that he has a scheduled meeting with Donald Trump on Monday to further discuss the responsibilities and expectations of the role.

Controversy Surrounding AI Art and Political Statements

The nomination has generated immediate controversy due to a piece of AI-generated art shared by White. The cartoon depicted White at the press podium ordering fighters to attack reporters who asked aggressive questions. The image included references to former first lady Michelle Obama and former president Donald Trump. Critics have pointed out that the imagery contains sexist and transphobic conspiracy theories. The visual was created just one day after the initial announcement, adding a layer of tension to the confirmation process.

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Reactions from Political Figures and Public

Entertainer Rosie O'Donnell has publicly criticized the appointment, suggesting that the nomination is a desperate move by Trump. She expressed disbelief that the UFC would be tasked with saving the president's political standing. O'Donnell's comments reflect the broader skepticism surrounding the choice of a sports executive for such a critical communication role. The public reaction highlights the divided opinions on the suitability of White for a high-stakes government position.

Implications for the White House Communications Strategy

This appointment signals a major shift in how the White House intends to communicate with the press and the public. By choosing a figure from the world of combat sports, Donald Trump is prioritizing a confrontational and unorthodox approach. The inclusion of international fighters in the press team suggests an effort to leverage their global recognition and aggressive personas. The upcoming meeting on Monday will be crucial in determining the final structure and personnel of the press secretary's office.