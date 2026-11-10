Dana White Responds to Trump's Press Secretary Offer

UFC CEO Dana White addresses President Trump's repeated offers for him to serve as White House Press Secretary, clarifying his stance and political aspirations.

Dana White confirmed on Monday, November 9, that he is currently traveling to Washington, D.C., following a significant public proposition from President Donald Trump. The UFC CEO made this statement while attending a White House event, where he addressed the intense media speculation surrounding his potential new role in the federal administration. White, who is 57 years old, emphasized that he has no political ambitions despite the high-profile nature of the inquiry.

White Confirms Travel Plans and Lack of Ambition

White, 57, stated that he has zero political aspirations, even as he navigated a whirlwind period that began on Saturday, November 7. He explained that he was at a Zuffa Boxing fight in London when President Trump called to inform him of a recent development. White described the last 24 hours of his life as insane, noting that every media outlet was contacting him with questions about his status and future plans. He clarified that he did not tell the president no after discovering the public declaration of his potential appointment.

Also read Trump Offers UFC CEO Dana White White House Press Secretary Position

Trump's Social Media Campaign and Initial Proposal

President Donald Trump publicly asked White to become the next White House Press Secretary on Saturday, November 7, following the departure of Katie Zacharia. Trump announced via his Truth Social platform that he had offered the job to the UFC president, describing White as a violent fighter and warrior. The president requested that White bring assistants with him, listing names such as Islam Makhachev among those he intended to recruit. Trump wrote that he wanted White to defend the administration against what he described as the Lunatic Left.

White's Respectful Response to Presidential Inquiry

When reporters questioned whether White declined the offer upon learning of the president's public statement, the UFC CEO revealed that he did not say no. White explained that he did not want to be disrespectful to the commander-in-chief until he heard directly from Trump. He praised Trump as the toughest and most resilient man he has ever met in his life. White added that the president is a one of one unique human being, indicating a high level of personal admiration for the former president.

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President Trump Clarifies Intent and Adds Jokes

President Trump, who is 80 years old, later attempted to clarify his intentions regarding the press secretary position. He told reporters that he was sorta kidding when he first announced the offer. Trump explained that they brought White to the event to have a little fun, but the media wrote the stories as if he was not joking. He insisted that he was kidding on Sunday, November 8, and pointed out that he included great fighters as assistants to show the humorous nature of the proposal.

White Addresses Recent Security Incidents

Amidst the political speculation, White also commented on recent security issues affecting high-profile events. He called the shooting at this year's White House Correspondents' Dinner f***ing awesome, a remark made after he and others were evacuated from the gala. White described the chaos at the hotel, noting that tables were getting flipped over and guys were running in with guns. He mentioned that people were screaming get down, highlighting the dangerous environment that necessitated their evacuation.