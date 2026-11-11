Dana White's Power Slap sends cease and desist to Lingerie Fighting Championships over Power Spank parody

Power Slap, co-owned by UFC CEO Dana White, has sent a cease and desist letter to the Lingerie Fighting Championships over its Power Spank parody event. LFC CEO Shaun Donnelly says the promotion will not back down and is prepared to take the fight to the Supreme Court.

Power Slap, the slap-fighting promotion co-owned by UFC CEO Dana White, has sent a cease and desist letter to the Lingerie Fighting Championships over its Power Spank parody event, according to MMA Junkie.

The letter was sent by Power Slap attorneys after the LFC debuted Power Spank during an event in Florida last month. The dispute is not over the right to hold slapping and spanking events, but reportedly over the name. Power Slap wants Power Spank to stop using that name. Parody is protected speech under the First Amendment, and the LFC says it will not back down.

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LFC Stands Firm Against Power Slap Legal Threat

The LFC revealed on Wednesday that it had received the legal letter from Power Slap back in October. The promotion posted on social media that Power Spank is owned by Lingerie Fighting Championships and that parody is protected speech under the First Amendment. LFC CEO Shaun Donnelly said the promotion respects Power Slap and its founders but will not be bullied into abandoning protected speech.

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He said the LFC will defend its right, and the right of every American, to free speech, and if that takes the fight to the Supreme Court, the promotion is prepared to go. Donnelly also addressed the dangers of Power Slap, which often results in competitors being knocked unconscious.

He alleged that the LFC watched one of its fighters get seriously hurt at Power Slap and that Power Spank is the promotion's answer: same energy, same theatrics, none of the brain damage. Donnelly added that a spank is a lot more fun to watch than a slap.

Power Spank Debuts as Safe, Entertaining Alternative

He said Power Spank is not a gimmick to the LFC but a statement that combat sports can be bold and outrageous without being reckless, proving you can still pack a house without packing an ambulance. Power Spank is a parody of the Power Slap events put on by White. It pits two competitors against one another as they take turns delivering and absorbing open-handed slaps to the face over a maximum of three rounds.

Last month, the Lingerie Fighting Championships appeared to mock the concept by debuting Power Spank at the start of their events. News of White's legal letter comes after he made headlines earlier this week when US President Donald Trump brought him out for a press conference in the James Brady Briefing Room at the White House on Monday. White was at the White House on Monday as Trump delivered remarks.

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Power Slap events have drawn attention for their brutal nature, with competitors often knocked unconscious. The sport has been criticized by medical professionals and lawmakers. The LFC has positioned Power Spank as a safer alternative that keeps the theatrics of combat sports without the brain damage. The legal battle between Power Slap and the LFC could become a landmark case over parody and free speech in combat sports.

The LFC says it is prepared to defend its right to free speech all the way to the Supreme Court if necessary. Power Slap has not commented publicly on the cease and desist letter.