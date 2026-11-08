Dana White Flies to DC to Meet Trump After Press Secretary Offer

UFC President Dana White confirms he is traveling to Washington DC to meet President Donald Trump regarding the White House press secretary position.

UFC President Dana White has confirmed his immediate travel to Washington DC to meet with President Donald Trump following the president's public offer for the role of White House Press Secretary. The 57-year-old fighting promoter revealed his intentions to a reporter in London on Saturday, stating he is flying to the capital to see the president face-to-face on Monday. While White chuckled during the interaction, he declined to confirm whether he had formally accepted the position, instead teasing that discussions were imminent.

White Confirms Immediate Travel to DC

Dana White broke his silence on the extraordinary proposal by announcing he is departing for Washington DC without delay. He stated he will meet his longtime friend Donald Trump at the White House on Monday to discuss the potential appointment. White remarked, "I'm sure we'll have more to talk about after that," keeping speculation active regarding his interest in the administration's chief spokesperson role. This announcement comes after conflicting reports emerged about whether the job offer was serious or already rejected.

Also read Trump Offers Dana White Role as White House Press Secretary

Conflicting Reports on Offer Status

Details surrounding the proposal have remained unclear, with media outlets providing contradictory accounts of White's involvement. TMZ reported that White would meet Trump in the Oval Office on Monday to discuss the position, citing sources with direct knowledge of the planned meeting. Conversely, CNN claimed White had already turned down the unorthodox proposal according to a source familiar with the matter. One White House aide suggested to CNN that Trump may have been joking when he made the initial offer, adding to the confusion.

Trump's Public Proposal and Team Ideas

President Donald Trump publicly made the job offer on Truth Social on Saturday, describing White as a "Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior." Trump urged White to accept the role and proposed bringing a team of UFC fighters to serve as assistants. The president listed several mixed martial arts stars, including Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Kayla Harrison, noting that some are not from the United States. Trump wrote that these individuals were needed to defend the administration against the "Lunatic Left" and described White as a Press Secretary like none other.

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Context of Recent Press Secretary Chaos

The search for a new press secretary follows the brief and controversial tenure of Katie Zacharia, who was fired after just five days in the role. Zacharia's dismissal came after a rocky debut briefing and occurred in the wake of the Republicans' midterm election defeat, which handed Democrats control of both chambers of Congress. The position has taken on heightened importance as the new administration faces increased investigative pressure from the opposing party. White House Communications Director Steven Cheung also supported the idea, reposting Trump's announcement on social media with the message, "Hell yeah! Do it, @DanaWhite!"

White's Response and Political History

Dana White has a history of supporting Donald Trump, having helped the president connect with younger male voters during the 2024 campaign. When questioned about the offer in London, White reposted Trump's announcement on Instagram, sharing an image of himself standing behind the White House briefing room podium. He captioned the post, "On to the next chapter," without clarifying if he intended to accept the job or was participating in a joke. White appeared willing to engage with the proposal publicly, though he has not yet confirmed a final decision on whether to leave the UFC to lead the press office.