Dana Stubblefield Breaks Silence After Rape Conviction Overturned

Former 49ers defensive lineman Dana Stubblefield, who served four years of a 15-year sentence for rape, spoke publicly for the first time since his release last week. Stubblefield's conviction was overturned due to a violation of the Racial Justice Act, prompting his attorneys to assert that the legal battle is far from over. Prosecutors may refile charges, and the Attorney General's Office is appealing the decision to the California Supreme Court.

Former 49ers star Dana Stubblefield spoke publicly for the first time since his release from prison last week following the overturning of his rape conviction. Stubblefield, who served four years of a 15-year sentence, addressed a press conference Wednesday, expressing gratitude for being back home with his family. While he shared his joy at returning home, his attorneys prevented him from answering any questions, stating that 'we're not at the end of the road yet.'

' Prosecutors originally convicted Stubblefield in 2019 after claiming he raped a woman at gunpoint in 2015 during a babysitting interview. However, an appellate court overturned the conviction in December 2022, citing a violation of the Racial Justice Act. The court determined that prosecutors used 'racially discriminatory language' during their closing argument, suggesting they didn't search Stubblefield's home for a gun due to concerns about sparking 'a storm of controversy' amidst civil unrest following the death of George Floyd. Stubblefield expressed his belief throughout the ordeal that the truth would prevail, acknowledging the challenging nights spent in prison wondering if things would ever be right. Despite this release, Stubblefield's legal battle is not over. Prosecutors have indicated their intention to potentially refile charges, and the Attorney General's Office is appealing the overturned conviction to the California Supreme Court. Stubblefield's defense team argues that key evidence, including the accuser's confession as a paid sex worker, was withheld from the jury by the trial judge. For now, Stubblefield is focusing on family and simple joys like watching his son play football and having dinner with his wife





