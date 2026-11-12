'Dan the Man' one of thousands remembered on Veterans Day

This Veterans Day, a Utah family is remembering

Diane Lovan remembers her husband, Daniel, a 26-year U.S. Air Force veteran. BLUFFDALE — Veterans Day is a special day at the Utah Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bluffdale.

There are rows after rows of headstones here, each with a name and a story.

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"I am very proud of him. He was 'Dan the Man.

' That was what we called him," she said. On Veterans Day, she and her daughter stood at his grave smiling at the memories they have of him and their time together.

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"Yup. 'Dan the Man. ' That was him," said Diane's daughter Jennifer Underdown with a laugh. Diane said one of his jobs in the military was to set up communications in case of a natural disaster or war.

Underdown remembers what that meant for her mother.

"She would be left to take care of us for a week two months, two years, without her husband at her side," said Underdown. "She learned how to do the bills, so repairs. She kept the home fires burning.

""Dan was a great guy," she said. "He was a loving father, a loving husband and a sharp troop. He really liked to serve others and help with anything they needed.

"When he was diagnosed with kidney cancer, she said he joined every clinical trial he could. The trials gave him more time, and he hoped what doctors learned from treating him could help others. The family feels it's an example of his service to others, just like all the people buried in the rows around him.

"It's the gratitude I feel today. Everyone who is here decided to serve our country," said Underdown with tears in her eyes.

"That warrants a visit. That warrants a day to come and say thank you.

"The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written. After surviving war, Utah veteran's new mission is helping others find a way forward