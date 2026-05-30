Dan Sullivan vs. Dan Sullivan: Petersburg candidate enters race against incumbent with same name

Dan Sullivan, a Petersburg candidate who bears the same name as Alaska’s sitting U.S. senator, is entering the race for the senate seat.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - The race over whether incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan , R-Alaska, will keep his seat is one which has gained national attention after former Democrat congresswoman Mary Peltola threw her hat into the ring, but Peltola is far from the only person running to unseat Sullivan , and the latest name is one familiar to both Alaskans and Sullivan .

Dan Sullivan, a Petersburg candidate who has the same name as Alaska’s sitting U.S. senator, announced Friday that he’s entering the race for the senate seat. And no, he’s not the former Anchorage mayor, also of the same name.says that Sullivan is running for Alaska’s senate seat “because he’s sick and tired of how many of our ‘leaders’ are looking out for themselves rather than all of us.

” A press release for the Petersburg resident said he has filed to run against the Senator. As of Friday evening, Sullivan has filed with the Division of Elections as a candidate for the U.S. Senate race. In a sit-down interview Friday with Alaska’s News Source, Sen. Sullivan declined comment on his opponent.

The Sullivan campaign also did not comment. If there are two Dan Sullivan’s on the ballot, a Division of Elections spokesperson said middle initials will be used, citing state law. Editor’s Note: This article was updated with additional information. Police name man shot, killed by 3 officers on east Anchorage roadway Artist behind Anchorage whale mural says federal law was violated when Dallas work was painted over for FIFA World CupCadets rappel 40-foot tower during JROTC camp at JBER





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