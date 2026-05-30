Dan Sullivan vs. Dan Sullivan: GOP blasts clone candidate as lookalike enters Alaska Senate race

A Democratic strategist allegedly deployed a candidate named Dan Sullivan to challenge the incumbent Republican senator in Alaska's ranked choice system.

Dem Senate hopeful Abdul El-Sayed recounts smashing vodka bottle after beard criticismCodePink's Media Benjamin confirms getting 'serious' Treasury Department query over Cuba tripHouse Republican Don Bacon says he wants 'pariah state' Russia booted from UN Security CouncilAnti-ICE agitator screams ‘I’ll kill your whole f- family’ day after Dem gov praises ‘peaceful protesting’DOJ escalates blue-state ICE standoff after states refuse key federal request New Jersey agitators bite, kick and punch ICE agents as Delaney Hall clashes continue; 9 more arrested: DHSDead voter allegation fuels concerns about voting safeguards as blue state official turns herself in WATCH: America’s first ‘formerly undocumented’ congressman delivers ultimatum at besieged ICE facilityDC's baseball team faces potential DOJ probe after exec allegedly admitted to religious discriminationMollie Hemingway: It’s insane to hear Jill Biden say thisSpencer Pratt is selling ‘basic common sense,’ Clay Travis saysBlue Origin rocket explodes during engine test, causes heavy damage to Cape Canaveral launch padFather Mike Schmitz: Pope Leo XIV wants this world view in line with humanity's good Former DNC Chair brushes off question on Jill Biden's debate comments: 'I'm focused on '26, '28, '32'Democratic strategists debate Schumer's primary strategy, unreleased DNC report Democratic strategists Meghan Hays and Angie Wong debate Sen.

Chuck Schumer’s primary strategy after Janet Mills exits the Maine Senate race and the DNC's unreleased 2024 election autopsy report, discussing its impact on upcoming elections. A Democratic strategist has deployed a candidate look-alike that Republicans fear may act as a decoy and create confusion around their real nominee.

Campaign material metadata reveals that Amber Lee, a progressive consultant, authored a press release announcing the Senate bid for a second"Dan Sullivan" — a figure Republican strategists say has nothing to do with incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska.know they can’t beat Senator Sullivan on his record, so they’re resorting to deceitful political maneuvers that attempt to trick Alaskans and buy a seat," National Republican Senate Committee Spokesperson Nick Puglia told Fox News Digital.

Although Republicans have months to clarify the situation to voters before the state’s primary in August, the filing shows efforts to create confusion to sway a high-stakes Senate race.

"Dan Sullivan challenges Dan Sullivan for U.S. Senate Seat, urges Alaskans to defeat incumbent, elect a Sullivan who stands up for Alaska," it reads. According to his biography, this second Sullivan spent his early career working blue-collar jobs like logging, construction, bartending and forestry, but decided to enter his bid for Senate after growing frustrated with government mismanagement.

"Over time, he became increasingly frustrated with what he saw as federal inefficiency and a lack of long-term thinking in government," the biography reads. The campaign did not immediately respond to questions if Sullivan had been asked to run, whether the campaign had made filings with the FEC, or if he intends to run as an independent.

If selected among them, the second Sullivan may appear on the ballot in November — a development that could prove especially confusing to Alaska’s many rural communities. Despite the comedic nature of the thinly-veiled ploy, the filing is especially relevant in Alaska — one of only two states that have implemented ranked choiceUnder this model, voters can still apply their vote to a second, sometimes even a third option if their first choice is eliminated from contention.

The system, sometimes called"instant runoff voting," greatly increases the influence of candidates that may not otherwise be a voter’s first choice. Although Lee, the Democratic strategist, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital, documentation of her political leanings appears to rule out an earnest attempt to campaign for another Senate hopeful who just happens to share the"Dan Sullivan" name.10 SENATE RACES THAT COULD DECIDE CONTROL OF THE CHAMBER IN THE 2026 MIDTERMS Sen.

Dan Sullivan votes on the Laken Riley Act at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. , on Jan. 9, 2025.first came to the Senate in 2015 and last won reelection in a 53.9% to 41.2% victory over nonpartisan challenger Al Gross. Leo Briceno is a politics reporter for the congressional team at Fox News Digital. He was previously a reporter with World Magazine.





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Alaska Campaigning Senate Elections Democrats Senate

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Alaska Woman Sentenced to Four Years in Prison for Drug TraffickingA federal judge has sentenced Twyla Dawn Nettie Gloko to four years in prison for her role in a large-scale drug trafficking case that affected several Alaska communities.

Read more »

Tom Begich picks former Biden official Julia Hnilicka as running mate in Alaska governor’s raceCandidates have until Monday to name their running mates.

Read more »

Alaska Legislature approves civics education requirement for all Alaska high schoolersCivics education would be included among graduation requirements for all Alaska high schoolers, under a bill passed by the Alaska Legislature in the final

Read more »

Alaskans seeking Sen. Sullivan, Rep. Begich stance on Trump compensation fund get silenceThe two haven’t answered questions about the Justice Department “anti-weaponization” fund. It frustrated Kodiak constituents who wanted to raise it at a meet-and-greet.

Read more »