A post on Senator Dan Sullivan’s X account that conceded the Senate race to Democrat Mary Peltola appeared to come from Florida.

Senator Dan Sullivan's X account appears to have sent a concession post from Florida, before the location was changed to Alaska 12 minutes later. The Alaska Republican, who yesterday conceded the Senate race to Democratic former Representative Mary Peltola, sent a Thanksgiving message acknowledging his defeat and "respect for the people of Alaska and our democratic process.

" The post was later edited from Anchorage, Alaska. However, eagle-eyed X users spotted that it originally tagged Upper Grand Lagoon, Florida, as its location.

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"As we head into Thanksgiving, Julie and I are filled with gratitude. Serving Alaska in the United States Senate for the past 12 years has been the honor of a lifetime, and I thank all Alaskans for that opportunity," the post said. It added: "My love for Alaska didn't begin with this office, and it won't end with it. Thank you, Alaska, and Happy Thanksgiving.

" Newsweek contacted Sullivan's communications director and press secretary for comment via email on Wednesday. According to X's Help Center, users who pay for a Premium plan can edit published posts within an hour. Other users, whether they are paying or not, can still see earlier versions of the post. Daniel Schatz, a communications consultant, told Newsweek: "On X, the location pin lets you choose a city or neighborhood to display alongside your post.

Eligible subscribers have an hour to edit a published post, and readers can tap the 'Last edited' time stamp to see earlier versions.

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"So if Senator Sullivan's post first showed Florida and later showed Alaska, the edit history is where I'd look. The switch tells you what changed on screen. The tag alone can't tell you where the senator was or who hit 'Post.

'" Sullivan does use a Premium X account, as it features the blue checkmark given to all active subscribers. However, it was not immediately clear whether the senator wrote and published the post himself, or whether it was sent by a staffer. The X Help Center also shows users how to attach a location to a post.

First enable location access by going to Setting and privacy, then Privacy and safety. Select location information under Data sharing and off-X activity, and turn on Add location information to your Posts .

Then, start a new post in the compose box, tap the location icon and choose the place to appear on the post. Sullivan, who first arrived in the Senate in 2015, lost his reelection bid by 4.36 percentage points. While conceding the race, the post on Sullivan's account alluded to ongoing probes into the election.

It said: "As I've always said I would, and out of respect for the people of Alaska and our democratic process, I accept the results certified by the Division of Elections. Alaskans deserve confidence in the integrity of their elections, and I trust that the ongoing federal and state investigations will provide answers to the questions that remain.

" Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Daniel Orton and Shakeema Edwards. Senator Dan Sullivan's X account appears to have sent a concession post from Florida, before the location was changed to Alaska 12 minutes later. The Alaska Republican, who yesterday conceded the Senate race to Democratic former Representative Mary Peltola, sent a Thanksgiving message acknowledging his defeat and"respect for the people of Alaska and our democratic process.

" The post was later edited from Anchorage, Alaska. However, eagle-eyed X users spotted that it originally tagged Upper Grand Lagoon, Florida, as its location.

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"As we head into Thanksgiving, Julie and I are filled with gratitude. Serving Alaska in the United States Senate for the past 12 years has been the honor of a lifetime, and I thank all Alaskans for that opportunity," the post said. It added:"My love for Alaska didn't begin with this office, and it won't end with it. Thank you, Alaska, and Happy Thanksgiving.

"According to X's Help Center, users who pay for a Premium plan can edit published posts within an hour. Other users, whether they are paying or not, can still see earlier versions of the post. :"On X, the location pin lets you choose a city or neighborhood to display alongside your post. Eligible subscribers have an hour to edit a published post, and readers can tap the 'Last edited' time stamp to see earlier versions.

"So if Senator Sullivan's post first showed Florida and later showed Alaska, the edit history is where I'd look. The switch tells you what changed on screen. The tag alone can't tell you where the senator was or who hit 'Post.

'"However, it was not immediately clear whether the senator wrote and published the post himself, or whether it was sent by a staffer. The X Help Center also shows users how to attach a location to a post.

First enable location access by going to Setting and privacy, then Privacy and safety. Select location information under Data sharing and off-X activity, and turn on Add location information to your Posts .

Then, start a new post in the compose box, tap the location icon and choose the place to appear on the post. Sullivan, who first arrived in the Senate in 2015, lost his reelection bid by 4.36 percentage points. While conceding the race, the post on Sullivan's account It said:"As I've always said I would, and out of respect for the people of Alaska and our democratic process, I accept the results certified by the Division of Elections.

Alaskans deserve confidence in the integrity of their elections, and I trust that the ongoing federal and state investigations will provide answers to the questions that remain. "