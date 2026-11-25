Republican Senator Dan Sullivan conceded Alaska’s Senate race to Democrat Mary Peltola after certification, citing ongoing probes.

Dan Sullivan conceded Alaska's U.S. Senate race to Democrat Mary Peltola on Tuesday. His Thanksgiving message accepted the certified result and pointed to federal and state investigations into the race that remain open.

"As I’ve always said I would, and out of respect for the people of Alaska and our democratic process, I accept the results certified by the Division of Elections," the two-term Republican wrote on Facebook. He added: "Alaskans deserve confidence in the integrity of their elections, and I trust that the ongoing federal and state investigations will provide answers to the questions that remain.

Also read Sen. Dan Sullivan concedes Alaska Senate race a week after Mary Peltola declared victory

" The concession came one day after Alaska certified the results, ahead of schedule. Sullivan's campaign had promised to say more by the end of the week of November 16. It did not, and as of certification, Peltola said she had not heard from him. He ended the statement: "My love for Alaska didn't begin with this office, and it won't end with it.

" Not long after, Senator Lisa Murkowski, the Alaska Republican who endorsed Sullivan in January, posted her own message on Facebook. "Alaskans have spoken, the votes have been tallied, and the election is now certified," she wrote, congratulating "Senator-elect Mary Peltola" alongside Governor-elect Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins and Congressman Nick Begich. To her departing colleague, she offered: "Thank you, Dan, for being such a strong partner and such a good and decent man to work alongside in the Senate.

" Certified results show Peltola won 144,583 votes, or 50.1 percent, to Sullivan's 132,022, or 45.8 percent. The AP called the race for Peltola on November 17. Because she cleared a majority of first-choice ballots, Alaska needed no ranked-choice rounds. The Investigations That Remain Open That majority also rendered moot a potential complication involving Daniel J. Sullivan Jr., a 69-year-old retired teacher from Petersburg who appeared on the ballot without a party label and drew 4,767 votes.

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People tied to Peltola's campaign had a hand in recruiting him, The New York Times reported in late October. The report relied in part on Peltola's former campaign manager, who was fired before the primary and later sought to retract her statements. Peltola and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee have denied it. Sullivan seized on the report.

"She got caught lying, and she's still lying to the Alaskan people," he told CNN two days before the election. The Justice Department sued to block certification if Sullivan lost by fewer votes than his namesake received. A federal judge dismissed the suit on November 1, and last week the department abandoned its appeal as moot. The criminal investigation continues, Attorney General Todd Blanche has said; no one has been charged.

A state inquiry ordered by Governor Mike Dunleavy also remains open. Candidates have until November 28 to request a recount and until December 3 to file an election contest. Sullivan's statement mentioned neither. Peltola is expected to be sworn in in January.

She will be the first Alaska Native to serve in the Senate and the first Democrat Alaska has sent there since 2008. Hers was the ninth Republican-held Senate seat Democrats flipped this year, the most since 1958. In a statement after the race was called, she said Alaskans had delivered a clear message: "The status quo in DC is not working for Alaska.

" Twelve years ago, Sullivan won this seat by ousting Mark Begich, the last Democrat Alaska sent to the Senate. On Tuesday, in a few paragraphs about gratitude, he handed it back.

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"As I’ve always said I would, and out of respect for the people of Alaska and our democratic process, I accept the results certified by the Division of Elections," the two-term Republican wrote on. He added:"Alaskans deserve confidence in the integrity of their elections, and I trust that the ongoing federal and state investigations will provide answers to the questions that remain.

"to say more by the end of the week of November 16. It did not, and as of certification, Peltola said she had not heard from him. , posted her own message on Facebook.

"Alaskans have spoken, the votes have been tallied, and the election is now certified," she wrote, congratulating"Senator-elect Mary Peltola" alongside Governor-elect Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins and Congressman Nick Begich. To her departing colleague, she offered:"Thank you, Dan, for being such a strong partner and such a good and decent man to work alongside in the Senate.

"show Peltola won 144,583 votes, or 50.1 percent, to Sullivan's 132,022, or 45.8 percent. The AP called the race for Peltola on November 17. Because she cleared a majority of first-choice ballots, Alaska neededin late October. The report relied in part on Peltola's former campaign manager, who was fired before the primary and later sought to retract her statements.

Peltola and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee have denied it. The Justice Department sued to block certification if Sullivan lost by fewer votes than his namesake received. A federal judge dismissed the suit on November 1, and last week the department. The criminal investigation continues, Attorney General Todd Blanche has said; no one has been charged.

A state inquiry ordered by Governor Mike Dunleavy also remains open.in January. She will be the first Alaska Native to serve in the Senate and the first Democrat Alaska has sent there since 2008. Hers was theTwelve years ago, Sullivan won this seat by ousting Mark Begich, the last Democrat Alaska sent to the Senate. On Tuesday, in a few paragraphs about gratitude, he handed it back.