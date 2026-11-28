Following his concession to Democrat Mary Peltola, outgoing Senator Dan Sullivan highlights his decade of service to Alaska, emphasizing bipartisan achievements in marine conservation, infrastructure, domestic violence support, and military investment.

Alaska’s U.S. Senate race is settled . Before the state turns to what comes next, it should recognize what came before. Sen. Dan Sullivan has served Alaska in the Senate since January 2015.

For nearly 12 years, he has made the long round trip between Washington, D.C. , and Alaska, one of the hardest commutes in American politics. It means red-eye flights, missed family dinners and time away from his wife, Julie, and their three daughters. Few people outside public life understand how much that wears on a person and a family.

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Alaskans did not always agree with Sullivan — and no elected official is perfect — but he took the job seriously, and he worked to make the state better. His record includes real accomplishments. He teamed with Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, a Rhode Island Democrat, to pass the Save Our Seas Act and its follow-up, Save Our Seas 2.0 .