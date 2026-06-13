Dan + Shay's Moving National Anthem Ignites USMNT World Cup Opener

Country music duo Dan + Shay delivered an emotional performance of the national anthem at SoFi Stadium before the USMNT's World Cup opener against Paraguay, setting a patriotic tone for the match. Over 70,000 fans witnessed the pre-game ceremony featuring Katy Perry, and the energy continued as the United States took an early lead thanks to an own goal.

American soccer fans were filled with emotion ahead of the USMNT 's opening World Cup match as country music duo Dan + Shay delivered a stirring performance of the national anthem at SoFi Stadium.

Over 70,000 spectators gathered at the Inglewood, California venue on Friday night for the USA's first game against Paraguay, with the event also featuring a pre-match ceremony headlined by global pop star Katy Perry. Before the action on the field began, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney-known collectively as Dan + Shay-took the stage to sing The Star-Spangled Banner.

Their flawless rendition resonated deeply with the audience, sparking waves of patriotism across the nation as support mounted for Mauricio Pochettino's squad in what many consider the most significant match in the team's history.

'That was awesome,' one fan remarked. 'Hearing the crowd join in… it really moves me emotionally. Go USA!

' Another supporter wrote, 'Amazing performance! USA! USA!

' Images captured inside the stadium revealed several fans overcome with tears during the anthem, while the players themselves joined in from the center circle, creating a powerful moment of unity. This marks the first time in 32 years that the United States has hosted the FIFA World Cup, signaling a major milestone for soccer in the country.

The momentum from Dan + Shay's appearance seemed to carry over onto the pitch, as the USMNT struck early, taking the lead within seven minutes of kickoff. The stadium erupted when Paraguay's Damian Bobadilla accidentally scored an own goal, putting the United States ahead 1-0 and sending the home crowd into a state of jubilation





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USMNT World Cup Dan + Shay National Anthem Sofi Stadium Katy Perry USA Vs Paraguay Opening Match Patriotism Mauricio Pochettino

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