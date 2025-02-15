Dan Loeb's Third Point Doubles Down on Flutter and Meta as Tech Investments Shift

Hedge fund manager Dan Loeb's Third Point significantly increased its holdings in Flutter Entertainment and Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter of 2024, while reducing stakes in Microsoft and Amazon. The moves reflect Loeb's evolving investment strategy in the tech sector.

Dan Loeb 's Third Point hedge fund made significant moves in the fourth quarter of 2024, investing heavily in Flutter Entertainment and Meta Platforms while trimming positions in other tech giants. Regulatory filings revealed that Loeb 's firm poured tens of millions of dollars into Flutter , increasing its stake by over 70% to nearly $91 million. This move propelled Flutter to become the fund's 10th largest holding, valued at almost $225 million.

Loeb's bullish bet on Flutter paid off, with shares surging almost 9% in the fourth quarter and climbing over 15% in 2025, reaching an all-time high on Friday's session.In another strategic move, Third Point expanded its position in Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, by 22%, adding over $70.4 million to its holdings, bringing the total value to above $389 million. This marked a shift for Loeb, who had significantly reduced his Meta stake by over 50% in the third quarter of 2024. The increased Meta investment solidified its position as the fourth largest holding in the fund and was the only name in the top five to experience net buying during the quarter.Despite the positive performance of Meta and Flutter, Loeb made adjustments to other tech holdings. He reduced his stake in Microsoft by 31% and trimmed his Amazon position by nearly 7%. Notably, Meta finished the fourth quarter with a slight increase of over 2%, extending its winning streak to eight consecutive quarters. The tech giant's strong performance, surging over 25% in the new year, provided a positive backdrop for Loeb's substantial investment





