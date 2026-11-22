Now riding a four-game winning streak, the No. 13 Oregon Ducks (8-3, 6-2 Big Ten) handled the Michigan State Spartans (3-8, 1-7 Big Ten) with ease on their fina

Nov 20, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets supporters in the stands after winning over the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Now riding a four-game winning streak, the No. 13 Oregon Ducks handled the Michigan State Spartans with ease on their final road trip of the regular season. In the 45-7 win at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan, the Ducks had a running attack that reached 188 rushing yards on 38 carries and captured five of the team's six touchdowns.

Also read Dan Lanning Offers Injury Update on Oregon's Bear Alexander

It turned into a team effort after the leading man couldn't continue. Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. scores a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Michigan Wolverines on Nov. 14, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectOn Oregon's first offensive possession, it looked bleak. Sophomore running back Dierre Hill Jr. made an outside run and after, was seen not trying to put pressure on his left leg/foot.

He eventually made his way to the sidelines with a limp, and the trainers had to help him to the locker room.gave his quick thoughts on Hill Jr.'s status leading into Nov. 28's rivalry and 'Senior Day' matchup against the Washington Huskies at"I'm hoping to get Dierre back quickly, but those other guys showed that they have a role for us and can help us be good.

" The injury bug has been very unkind to the Ducks in the backfield this year, starting with sophomore running back Jordon Davison's lower-body setback that occurred in the Northwestern Wildcats contest on Oct. 31. He has now missed the last three games. Oregon’s Brandon Smith runs for a touchdown against Michigan State during the third quarter on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectNo purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

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Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited.and fifth-year running back Simeon Price have stepped up in Davison's place. Starting with Smith, the young gun reached over 100 rushing yards for the first time in his collegiate career. He finished with 121 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries in the victory over Michigan State.

As for the Colorado Buffaloes transfer, Price has had to be patient and wait for his opportunity in his final go-around of college football. He capitalized on his moment in East Lansing, scoring two rushing touchdowns right at the goal line. A similar role that Davison was extremely consistent in last season as a true freshman.

"Simeon's a great example of an unbelievable teammate," Lanning said about the veteran running back who started near the bottom of the depth chart in the offseason. "I think the week before, he played two offensive snaps. We had a huge third-down conversion, and he made an unbelievable block.

To carry over to today, there are some goal-line plays; there are some moments we're going to see what it looks like for him, and then he's able to go in there, execute, and punch it in there.

" Combat Ducks running back Simeon Price carries the ball during the Oregon Ducks' annual spring game on April 25, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect, who was the offensive coordinator for the Spartans from 2020-23, they’ve averaged 413 yards of total offense and 35.3 points per game.

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"We have a team that’s capable. I told them that this is a mentality game. You've got to be able to do what you need to do to win this game. We had to run the ball with power; we were able to do that.

Regardless of who was out there. There’s a standard of play. I’m hoping we get Dierre back quickly, but those other guys showed that they have a role for us, and they can help us be good," Lanning said.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks placekicker Gage Hurych celebrates with punter Bailey Ettridge after kicking a nineteen-yard field goal against the USC Trojans during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectLanning, along with special teams coordinator Joe Lorig, elected to go for a fake field goal with two seconds left in the first half.

Junior kicker Gage Hurych received a shovel pass from sophomore punter and holder Bailey Ettridge, and the pure athlete that Hurych is scored a 15-yard touchdown. This gutsy decision by the coaching staff heading into the halftime locker room had Lanning fired up on the sidelines. When referring to "style points," that's the sort of highlights that will have theArden Cravalho is a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI.

He has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018, specifically as Lead Writer and Editor for SB Nation's 'The Slipper Still Fits.

' Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, California, Arden is also a part of the California Golden Bears' athletic department as a Ticket Sales and Service Account Executive. His overall experience and dedication to college athletics are evident in his insightfulness and analysis throughout all of his work.