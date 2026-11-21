In the No. 13 Oregon Ducks' 45-7 win over Michigan State, the team saw running back Dierre Hill Jr. exit the first quarter against Michigan State with a left le

In the No. 13 Oregon Ducks' 45-7 win over Michigan State, the team saw running back Dierre Hill Jr. exit the first quarter against Michigan State with a left leg injury and return in street clothes and on crutches.

Then, the Ducks’ defensive depth took a hit when defensive lineman Bear Alexander was out to begin the second half. Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore , wide receiver Malik Benson , defensive back Brandon Finney and defensive lineman Bear Alexander celebrate following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium.

Also read Oregon Ducks vs. Michigan State Spartans: Final Preview and Prediction

Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectYeah, I think he’s gonna be OK. Didn’t feel as good. We knew that kind of going into this week, and not necessarily worth pushing there in the second half.and as a game time decision on Friday. He ended up starting the game and recording two tackles in the first half.

But an ankle injury against the Michigan Wolverines the week prior seemingly hindered his availability against the Spartans. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, left, greets fellow Duck Bear Alexander during a youth football camp at Marist Catholic High School on June 20, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectNo purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

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“It was a unique play, and he's a tough guy,” coach Dan Lanning said about where Alexander picked it up. “I mean, that's one of those ones where I mean, I think it speaks to him going in, getting taped up, and saying, ‘I want to get back in the game. ’ And again, at this point in the year, there's a lot of guys that have rolled ankles, but that was that was a pretty significant one.

” “You limit him at the beginning of the week. You see what he's able to do, and obviously we want to put him out there with his best foot forward,” he continued.

“But I think it speaks to his toughness. I think the fumble that he created actually happened after. And Bear’s had an outstanding season. He's playing really good technique for us.

” “He's really dominated and gotten better, better, dominating and doing his job for the team. And he's made us better,” he added.

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“So proud for a guy to be able to have a tough moment like that, where a lot of people probably don't go back in, and he's able to go back in and still make an impact on the game. ”The Ducks have already been without edge rusher Teitum Tuioti since he sustained a knee injury against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Lanning revealed after the injury that Tuioti had surgery and was expected to be out for the season.

Elijah Rushing and Nasir Wyatt have earned bigger roles in Tuioti’s absence. The Ducks also saw more players gain more defensive snaps than usual in the second half against the Spartans, with Alexander sidelined. That included freshman Dutch Horisk, transfer D’Antre Robinson and freshman Anthony ‘Tank’ Jones. Oregon running back Jordon Davison walks the sidelines with crutches as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connectagainst Northwestern. With additional injury concerns for Hill and Alexander against the Spartans, Oregon sees two positions that were already without star players getting thinner depth-wise. Luckily for Oregon, at running back, true freshman Brandon Smith had a breakout game with 121 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Simeon Price is another player who stepped up amid injuries, punching in a touchdown on his first carry at Oregon.

Lily Crane a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Before attending the University of Oregon Journalism School of Communications, she grew up in Grants Pass, Oregon. She previously spent three years covering Ducks sports for the University of Oregon's student newspaper, The Daily Emerald. Lily's also a play-by-play broadcaster for Big Ten Plus and the student radio station, KWVA 88.1 FM Eugene.

She became the first woman in KWVA Sports history to be the primary voice of a team when she called Oregon soccer in 2024. Her voice has been heard over the airwaves calling various sports for Oregon, Bushnell University and Thurston High School athletics.