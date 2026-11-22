EAST LANSING- The No. 13 Oregon Ducks took care of business Friday night at Spartan Stadium, defeating the Michigan State Spartans 45-7. It was the Ducks' firs

Oregon’s head coach Dan Lanning gets his team fired up before the game against Michigan State on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026 in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect It was the Ducks' first-ever win at Spartan Stadium as they entered Friday night’s clash with a 0-3 record against the Spartans in East Lansing.

While the Ducks struggled to start the game, coach Dan Lanning’sNov 20, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning signals during the first quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect With the win, the Ducks improve to 8-3 overall and 6-2 in Big Ten play and keep alive their hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff for the third consecutive season.

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As Oregon returns to Autzen Stadium for its annual rivalry matchup against the Washington Huskies, Lanning is giving Oregon fans an important mission for their regular-season finale.

“No love lost, lot of respect for their team and the way they operate. I know they have talent up there and they can do it at a high level, but really looking forward to getting into to evaluating and preparing for what it's gonna take to have success there," Lanning said.

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"Counting on our fans to be really annoying and really ornery when we get into that stadium and make that atmosphere so special, like it always is at Autzen," Lanning continued. Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on as the Oregon Ducks host the Michigan Wolverines on Nov. 14, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectNo purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. The Ducks and Huskies rivalry matchup has provided many iconic moments over the years, whether it was Kenny Wheaton’s 97-yard pick-six return in 1994 or Jake Browning’s point in 2016.

The series hasn’t disappointed. To begin his Ducks career, Lanning struggled against the Huskies, starting 0-3, which included two heartbreaking losses in the 2023 season that kept the Ducks out of the CFP and saw the Huskies reach the national championship game.

However, two straight double-digit wins in the rivalry series have shifted bragging rights back in the Ducks' favor, and they look to make it three straight on Saturday in Eugene. Washington leads the all-time series 63-50-5 Much like last year’s 26-14 win over the Huskies in Seattle, a win on Saturday could again clinch Oregon a spot in the College Football Playoff.

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After Friday night’s win over the Spartans, the Ducks saw their CFP chances improve from 34 to 40 percent, according to ESPN’s College Football Playoff Predictor. Michigan State’s Eli Coenen, right, pressures Oregon’s Dylan Raiola during the second quarter on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026 in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connectfor the Ducks, as they’ll need several teams ranked ahead of them to fall as they scoreboard-watch on Saturday after their win over Michigan State.

Any upsets going in the Ducks' favor will help for Oregon as they make a late-season push at the CFP. What helps the Ducks, as a three-loss team, potentially make the CFP is that they have an impressive resume that currently includes three top-25 wins over the No. 14 Ohio State Buckeyes, the No. 17 Boise State Broncos, and the No. 18 USC Trojans. The most important task, however, for the Ducks is to beat the Huskies.

Kickoff and TV details have not yet been confirmed for Saturday's game between the Ducks and the Huskies. Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor.

He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.