Dan Lanning Clarifies Oregon Linebacker Jerry Mixon's Injury Status

The No. 16 Oregon Ducks defeated the Michigan Wolverines 31-7 on Saturday, and the Ducks got the job done without one of their best linebackers available in Jer

Oregon inside linebacker Jerry Mixon works out as the Oregon Ducks practice at Barry University ahead of the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, 2025, in Miami, Florida.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect The No. 16 Oregon Ducks defeated the Michigan Wolverines 31-7 on Saturday, and the Ducks got the job done without one of their best linebackers available in Jerry Mixon. While outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti's season-ending injury against Ohio State was well-documented, the injury to Mixon flew under the radar.

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Mixon was not included on any of Oregon's availability reports in the week leading up to the Michigan game, and Ducks coach Dan Lanning explained why after the win over the Wolverines. Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks up at the replay monitor during the second half in a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect “Practiced throughout all week.

If you guys remember, got dinged up last week in the game, and then really practiced all week, fine, and then just got tweaked in warmups there to the point where it wasn't really even on our injury report and expected to be able to have him. ” “But he's super tough. He wanted to be out there playing, but it was more of a precaution on our part. And I think he's going to be fine and available.

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It's just kind of a weird deal there in warmups. ” On the season, Mixon is one of the leading tacklers on the Ducks' defense with 42 total tackles, including 23 solo tackles. Mixon has also recorded two pass breakups and an interception, proving his ability to defend the pass as well as the run.

With Mixon sidelined against Michigan, as well as Tuioti out for the year, Oregon leaned on linebackers Dylan Williams and Devon Jackson in the middle of the Ducks defense. Williams finished with a team-high 11 total tackles on the day, followed closely by Jackson with seven.

Meanwhile, outside linebackers like Elijah Rushing, Nasir Wyatt, and Dutch Horisk all played snaps in the attempt to replace Tuioti's lost production. The Ducks have had to withstand multiple injuries this season, perhaps none more important than quarterback Dante Moore, who is not expected to return this fall.

Meanwhile, the Oregon offense was without running back Jordon Davison against Ohio State and Michigan, leading to the emergence of freshman running back Brandon Smith. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Oregon Ducks defensive back Na'eem Offord and linebacker Dylan Williams celebrate during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 7, 2026. Ohio State lost 41-28.

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| USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectOregon outside linebacker Nasir Wyatt, left, and Oregon inside linebacker Jerry Mixon celebrate a stop as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Oregon closes the season with Michigan State on the road on Friday followed by the Washington Huskies on Nov. 28 at home.

Because of the earlier kickoff against the Spartans, the Ducks will be releasing their first availability report of the week on Tuesday instead of Wednesday. The short week could affect Mixon's return to the field, but if Mixon is able to continue practicing as Lanning alluded to, don't expect Mixon to be included on the team's availability report.

However, if Mixon's injury from warm ups is still lingering past the weekend, the Ducks linebacker could be listed as "Probable" or "Doubtful.

" Mixon being listed "Out" on the first availability report would come as a surprise. Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl.

While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.