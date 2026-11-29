Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reflects on the narrow defeat to Washington Huskies, citing defensive struggles and missed kicks as key factors in the loss at Autzen Stadium.

On November 28, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, head coach Dan Lanning confronted the harsh reality of a narrow defeat against the Washington Huskies during Week 13 of the college football season. The loss halted the Oregon Ducks' momentum and forced a candid assessment of the team's performance from the head coach, who emphasized that the result was not defined by a single error but by a collective failure to execute in critical moments. Lanning stepped up to the podium after the final whistle to address the media, acknowledging the disappointment while simultaneously highlighting the resilience his squad displayed throughout a demanding calendar year.

Oregon Ducks Coach Reflects on Team Growth

Dan Lanning opened his postgame remarks by identifying growth as the central theme of his team's journey this season, noting that the Oregon Ducks have consistently navigated difficult situations that required immediate adaptation and adjustment. He pointed out that despite the sting of the loss, the squad demonstrated significant progress in how they handled adversity, a trait that Lanning believes is essential for long-term success in competitive sports. The coach noted that even at the end of a grueling season, there remain opportunities for the players to learn from their mistakes, whether those errors involve clock management in the final minutes before halftime or broader strategic decisions made on the field.

Also read Oregon Ducks Updated Path to College Football Playoff, Big Ten Title

Lanning expressed deep appreciation for the home crowd, praising their energy and support throughout the night, while also extending respect to the Washington Huskies for their ability to remain resilient under pressure. He acknowledged that Washington was well-coached and executed their plays effectively, particularly in the final stretches of the game, which allowed them to make one more crucial play than their Oregon counterparts. This admission from Lanning underscores his willingness to give credit where it is due, rather than looking for external excuses for the outcome of the contest.

Third-Down Struggles Define Critical Game Moments

A significant portion of Lanning's analysis focused on the defensive unit's inability to stop the Huskies on third-down conversions, a statistic that Washington exploited to maintain possession and control the tempo of the game. The coach revealed that Washington achieved a success rate of nearly 50 percent on third downs, a figure that Lanning admitted was far above the standard required for the Oregon Ducks to compete effectively. Although the Oregon defense managed to pressure the quarterback at various points, they failed to consistently force turnovers or stop drives when it mattered most, allowing Washington's offense to dictate the flow of the match in critical sequences.

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On the offensive side of the ball, Lanning highlighted a lack of sustained drives and an inability to generate consistent explosive plays, which he identified as key components of the game's outcome. He explained that the contest essentially became a battle of minimizing negatives and maximizing big plays, a strategy where both teams struggled to find a consistent rhythm. The coach noted that while the offense showed flashes of potential, particularly when utilizing tempo to create space, they ultimately failed to string together enough successful possessions to overcome the defensive lapses and special teams errors that plagued the team.

Missed Kicks and Injuries Impact Final Scoreline

The conversation inevitably turned to the special teams unit, specifically kicker Gage Hurych, whose missed extra point in the closing moments drew significant attention from fans and analysts alike. Lanning addressed the incident directly, stating that while the miss is undoubtedly disappointing, it does not singularly determine the outcome of the game, which was the result of a broader pattern of missed opportunities. He pointed to the back-to-back missed field goals as evidence of a systemic issue rather than an isolated incident, indicating that he would need to review the game film to fully understand the mechanics of why the kicks failed to reach their target.

Additionally, Lanning acknowledged the impact of injuries on the team's performance, specifically referencing running back Brandon Smith and his status heading into the postseason. The coach expressed empathy for the players dealing with physical setbacks, recognizing that a full-strength roster is often necessary to navigate the high-intensity nature of conference play. He emphasized that the team must evaluate how these absences affected their overall depth and ability to execute their game plan, particularly during the final overtime periods where every possession became increasingly valuable.

Looking Ahead to Bowl Game Opportunities

Despite the disappointment of the loss, Lanning remained focused on the positive aspects of the season, particularly the opportunity for the Oregon Ducks to participate in a prestigious bowl game. He dedicated his remarks to the team's seniors, expressing regret that their final appearance at Autzen Stadium ended in a loss, but commending their effort and determination throughout the day. The coach made it clear that his primary concern now is to cap off their college careers on a high note, using the upcoming bowl game as a chance to celebrate their achievements and solidify their legacy within the program.

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Lanning concluded by reaffirming the team's commitment to finishing strong, noting that there is still work to be done in the locker room to address the issues that surfaced during the game. He stressed the importance of unity, stating that the team did not have eleven players on the same page when it mattered most, and that this lack of cohesion must be corrected before the bowl season begins. As the team prepares for the next phase of their season, Lanning's message remains one of accountability and resilience, urging his players to learn from this experience and use it as fuel for their future endeavors.