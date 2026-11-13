NBC Sports Broadcaster Dan Hicks Dies at 64, Remembered as Voice of the Olympics

Legendary NBC Sports broadcaster Dan Hicks, known as the voice of the Olympics and PGA Tour, has died after an acute illness. Tributes honor his 34-year career and iconic 2008 Tiger Woods call.

Dan Hicks, the distinguished NBC Sports broadcaster whose voice defined golf and the Olympic Games for generations, died on Wednesday. His passing occurred following an acute illness and he was 64 years old. The network confirmed the loss, marking the end of a career that captivated audiences worldwide.

Hicks began his tenure at NBC in 1992 and steadily climbed the ranks to become the network's lead broadcaster by the year 2000. For over three decades, he served as the signature voice for NBC's golf coverage. He also provided iconic commentary for the Olympic Games. His work left an indelible mark on the history of sports media.

Also read Dan Hicks, Longtime NBC Sports Voice, Dies at 64

His wife, longtime ESPN host Hannah Storm, released a detailed statement expressing the family's profound heartbreak over the sudden death. She described Hicks as a devoted husband of over thirty years and a loving father to their three daughters: Hannah, Ellery, and Riley. Storm emphasized that their loss is immeasurable to their family and to the many friends he made.

Storm shared personal tributes that highlighted Hicks' unique personality alongside his professional achievements. She stated that he brought energy, laughter, and unity wherever he went. She remembered him as endlessly kind, thoughtful, and funny. Her words underscored the deep personal void left by his absence.

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Throughout his thirty-four years at NBC Sports, Hicks became renowned for his storytelling abilities. He was notably the voice behind Tiger Woods' historic victory at the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines. Rather than immediately seizing on the excitement, Hicks let the moment build. This approach delivered one of the most understated yet unforgettable calls in golf history.

His repertoire extended far beyond golf to include Olympic swimming, skiing, and Notre Dame Football. Colleagues noted that his blend of knowledge, style, enthusiasm, and humor informed fans for decades. Hicks was celebrated for his unique ability to capture the drama of high-profile events with a distinct and recognizable style.

NBC Sports executives Rick Cordella, Sam Flood, and Molly Solomon issued a joint statement honoring Hicks. They described him as an extraordinary colleague, friend, and person. They highlighted his role as an exceptional storyteller who elevated some of the biggest moments in sports history during his long tenure.

The executives noted that Hicks welcomed teammates with a smile, a joke, or words of encouragement. They emphasized that he was a better person who positively influenced everyone around him. His on-air excellence was matched by his character off the air. He was cherished by colleagues for his positivity.

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Hicks' contributions to NBC Sports spanned from the early 1990s until his death. His work on the PGA Tour and the Olympics solidified his status as a central figure in American sports broadcasting. He was known not just for his voice, but for the energy and warmth he brought to every broadcast.

The announcement of his death has prompted an outpouring of grief from the sports community. Fans who grew up listening to his commentary are mourning the loss. His legacy will endure through the countless memorable calls he made. Tributes continue to highlight his unique ability to connect with audiences through genuine enthusiasm.