NBC Sports Legend Dan Hicks Dies at 64, Remembered for Iconic Tiger Woods Golf Call

Dan Hicks, the lead voice of NBC's golf coverage and a 34-year NBC Sports veteran, died Thursday at 64 following a sudden illness. He is survived by his wife Hannah Storm and their three daughters.

Dan Hicks, the renowned NBC Sports broadcaster who served as the lead announcer for the network's golf coverage and provided play-by-play for sixteen Olympic Games, died Wednesday at the age of 64 following an acute illness.

His wife, ESPN anchor Hannah Storm, confirmed the passing on Thursday morning, stating that the family is heartbroken by the sudden and unexpected nature of his death. Storm described Hicks as a devoted husband of over thirty years, a loving father to their three daughters, and a cherished friend to countless colleagues and fans.

Also read Dan Hicks, longtime NBC Sports voice for golf and Olympics, dies at 64

NBC Sports CEO Mark Lazarus released a statement mourning the loss of his longtime colleague and friend. Lazarus emphasized that while Hicks was one of the very best at broadcasting, he will be remembered most as a loyal friend, a devoted husband, and a father.

The sports broadcasting community is mourning the loss of an icon who spent thirty-four years at NBC Sports. Hicks was hired in 1992 and became one of the network's longest-serving on-air personalities, calling marquee events including the U.S. Open, The Open Championship, the Ryder Cup, and the Presidents Cup.

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Hicks was the lead announcer for NBC's golf coverage since 2000, working in the booth with analysts including Johnny Miller, Paul Azinger, and Kevin Kisner. He shared the golfing broadcast booth with Miller, then Azinger, and most recently Kisner, providing commentary for PGA Tour tournaments for over two decades.

His most famous call came during the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, where he famously declared 'Expect Anything Different!' as Tiger Woods drained a dramatic birdie putt on the 72nd hole to win the championship. The moment remains one of the most iconic in golf broadcasting history.

Hicks brought his play-by-play voice to the Olympics starting with the 1992 Barcelona Games, where he covered skiing and speed skating. He later served as the stroke-by-stroke announcer for Olympic swimming since the 1996 Atlanta Games, including the memorable 2008 Beijing men's 4x100 freestyle relay.

He also handled play-by-play duties for NBC Sports' NFL Wild Card Weekend coverage and was scheduled to call a Notre Dame football game this coming weekend before his sudden passing. Hicks won a Sports Emmy as part of NBCUniversal's coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics, which was honored as an Outstanding Live Special.

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Before joining NBC Sports in 1992, Hicks served as a sports anchor at CNN starting in 1989. His broadcasting career began in 1984 as a sports anchor and news reporter for KCEE/KWFM radio in Tucson, Arizona, before he moved to KVOA-TV, the local NBC affiliate.

Hicks was born on June 2, 1962, in Tucson, Arizona, and graduated from the University of Arizona with a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism. He is survived by his wife, Hannah Storm, whom he married in 1994, and their three daughters, Hannah, Ellery, and Riley.