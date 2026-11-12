Dan Hicks, NBC Sports Golf Icon, Dies at 64

NBC Sports broadcaster Dan Hicks has died at age 64 following a battle with cancer. ESPN anchor Hannah Storm, his wife, shares tributes honoring his legacy in golf commentary and his role as a devoted family man.

Dan Hicks, a legendary figure in sports broadcasting who served as the signature voice of NBC Sports golf coverage for decades, died on Wednesday, November 11. He was 64 years old. Hicks spent 34 years with the network, becoming an integral part of American sports television history through his work covering major golf tournaments and Olympic events.

Hannah Storm Shares Personal Tributes

His wife, ESPN anchor Hannah Storm, also 64, revealed the difficult news on social media, describing Hicks as a devoted husband of over 30 years and a loving father to their three daughters. Storm shared that the family is heartbroken but grateful for the outpouring of love and support they have received during this incredibly difficult time. She emphasized that Dan was a cherished friend to many and that his presence brought energy and laughter to every room he entered.

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Legendary Career at NBC Sports

NBC Sports released a statement highlighting Hicks' exceptional storytelling abilities and his role as a caller of games and events that elevated some of the biggest moments in sports history. Hicks joined the network in 1992 and assumed the lead play-by-play role in 2000, bringing a steady delivery and unmistakable enthusiasm to his broadcasts. His work spanned Olympic swimming and skiing, Notre Dame football, and numerous other high-profile events, but he is best remembered for his golf coverage.

Impact on Golf Broadcasting

For the last 26 years, Hicks served as the signature voice of NBC's golf coverage, a tenure that defined the network's identity during a golden era of the sport. He anchored weekend coverage of The Players Championship for nearly three decades and was behind the microphone for the evolution of the FedExCup. His composed approach and blend of knowledge, style, and humor informed and entertained fans for decades, providing the soundtrack to some of golf's most memorable moments.

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Professional Legacy and Collegues

The PGA Tour also issued a message honoring Hicks, noting his ability to capture the significance of a moment with a unique blend of enthusiasm and professionalism. ESPN President Pitaro, 57, expressed that Hannah is a cherished member of the ESPN family and that hearts are with her, their three daughters, and all who knew and loved Dan. His colleagues at NBC remembered him as a better person who welcomed teammates with a smile, a joke, or a word of encouragement, often all three in the same sentence.

Personal Life and Final Days

Hicks was remembered by Storm as endlessly kind, thoughtful, and funny, making everyone feel like they mattered. While she shared that her doctors advised her to take more time to recover from surgery, preventing her from running in the New York City Marathon, she emphasized that her focus remained on supporting her family. The broadcasting community has united to mourn the loss of a man who was truly one of a kind, leaving behind a legacy of excellence and kindness that will resonate for years to come.