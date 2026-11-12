Dan Hicks, NBC Sports Announcer, Dies at 64 After Acute Illness, Wife Hannah Storm Announces

Dan Hicks, longtime NBC Sports broadcaster and husband of ESPN's Hannah Storm, died suddenly at 64 following an acute illness. Storm and her three daughters said they are heartbroken.

Dan Hicks, the longtime NBC Sports broadcaster and husband of ESPN and ABC broadcaster Hannah Storm, has died at 64 following an acute illness. His wife announced the sudden and unexpected passing in a statement posted on X on Thursday.

Storm wrote that the family is heartbroken. She described Hicks as a devoted husband of over 30 years, a loving father to their three daughters, and a cherished friend to so many. She said his loss is immeasurable. In a longer tribute, Storm said Dan was truly one of a kind and quite simply the person everyone wanted to be around.

Also read Longtime NBC Sports announcer Dan Hicks dies at 64

Hannah Storm Honors Her Husband Dan Hicks

When he walked into a room, he brought the energy, the laughter and the people together. She added that he was endlessly kind, thoughtful and funny, and he made everyone feel like they mattered. Storm continued that their three daughters and she are heartbroken. She said they are grateful for the love and support surrounding their family during this incredibly difficult time.

She added there are simply no words to express how much he will be missed. Storm, a broadcaster for ESPN and ABC, met Hicks in 1989 while the two were working as sports anchors for CNN in Atlanta. She was hired there as the network's first female sports broadcaster, replacing Dan Patrick, who left for ESPN. The two formed a friendship before dating seriously in 1990.

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They married on Jan. 8, 1994. Hicks led NBC Sports' coverage of the PGA Tour since 2000. He was also the play-by-play announcer for Notre Dame football games and covered 16 Olympics for NBC, dating back to 1992. In a statement, NBC Sports said the organization is devastated by the sudden loss of Dan Hicks.

Dan Hicks Legacy At NBC Sports Golf

For more than 25 years leading NBC golf coverage, Dan's voice filled living rooms with his steady narration of countless golf broadcasts, calling some of the game's biggest moments. The network added that in his 34 years at NBC Sports, he was an exceptional storyteller and caller of games and events who elevated some of the biggest moments in sports history.

But far beyond his on-air excellence, Dan was a better person who welcomed teammates with a smile, a joke, or a word of encouragement, sometimes all three in the same sentence. NBC extended heartfelt condolences and love to his wife Hannah and his daughters Hannah, Ellery and Riley. Many people around the sports business commented on Storm's post on Thursday. Adam Schefter wrote, Sincerest condolences.

Thinking of you and your family. Mike Garafolo added, So sorry, Hannah. Deepest condolences to you and your family. Pete Thamel reposted and wrote, Prayers with Hannah and her family.

Notre Dame Athletics posted on X that it is saddened by the sudden passing of Dan Hicks, longtime NBC sports broadcaster, Notre Dame Football play-by-play announcer and husband of 1983 graduate Hannah Storm. The university said its thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and loved ones.

Dick Vitale posted that his heart and prayers go out to Hannah Storm and her family on the passing suddenly of her husband, NBC TV outstanding sports broadcaster Dan Hicks, due to an acute illness. He added, May Dan RIP. Craig also remembered Hicks, saying, Our thoughts are with Hannah and those three adorable girls. And over the years, they've become part of our family.

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Craig confirmed that he and Lindsay had just had dinner with him. He said Hicks will be missed and sorely missed. Hicks was born on January 2, 1961, in Tucson, Arizona, and raised in Tucson. He graduated from the University of Arizona in 1983.

Career Highlights And Broadcasting History

Before joining NBC, he worked at CNN and ESPN, where he honed his broadcasting skills. He joined NBC Sports in 1992 and quickly became one of its most versatile and respected announcers. His assignments ranged from the NBA to the Olympics, but he became best known as the lead play-by-play voice for NBC's PGA Tour coverage starting in 2000. He called some of golf's most memorable moments, including Tiger Woods' victories and major championships.

In addition to golf, Hicks was the voice of Notre Dame football on NBC from 2013 to 2024, following in the footsteps of legendary announcers. He also covered 16 Olympic Games, including Summer and Winter, handling a variety of sports such as swimming, track and field, and skiing. His professionalism and warmth made him a beloved figure among colleagues and viewers alike. The news of his death sent shockwaves through the sports broadcasting community.

Many took to social media to express their grief and share memories of working with Hicks. He was remembered not only for his talent behind the microphone but also for his kindness and generosity. Hicks is survived by his wife Hannah Storm and their three daughters, Hannah, Ellery and Riley. The family has asked for privacy as they mourn their loss.

Details regarding a memorial service have not yet been announced. In a statement, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said, We are deeply saddened by the loss of Dan Hicks. Dan was a consummate professional and a dear friend to many at the PGA Tour. His contributions to our sport and his passion for golf were unmatched.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. The National Football Foundation also released a statement, saying, We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Dan Hicks. He was a tremendous broadcaster and an even better person. Our condolences go out to Hannah and the entire Hicks family.

As the sports world mourns, tributes continue to pour in from fans, athletes and broadcasters. Dan Hicks leaves behind a legacy of excellence and kindness that will not be forgotten.