Dan Hicks, longtime NBC Sports voice for golf and Olympics, dies at 64

Veteran NBC Sports broadcaster Dan Hicks, a longtime voice of golf and the Olympics who joined the network in 1992, has died at 64.

Dan Hicks, one of NBC Sports’ leading voices for decades, died following an acute illness at age 64, his wife, Hannah Storm, said in a statement.

“Our family is heartbroken by the sudden and unexpected passing of Dan following an acute illness. He was a devoted husband of over 30 years, loving father to our three daughters, and cherished friend to so many. His loss is immeasurable,” Storm said.

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“Dan was truly one of a kind and, quite simply, the person everyone wanted to be around. When he walked into a room, he brought the energy, the laughter and the people together. He was endlessly kind, thoughtful and funny, and he made everyone feel like they mattered. ” Hicks joined NBC Sports in 1992 and, since 2000, served as its lead golf announcer, covering numerous U.S. Opens, Ryder Cups and Presidents Cups.

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More recently, Hicks became the play-by-play announcer for NBC Sports’ coverage of Notre Dame football. Hicks was also a fixture of NBC’s Olympics coverage, including calling swimming events. Before joining NBC Sports, Hicks worked at CNN. In addition to Storm, Hicks is survived by three daughters.