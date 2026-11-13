Dan Hicks, NBC Sports Broadcaster for 35 Years, Dies at 64

Dan Hicks, the longtime NBC Sports broadcaster known for his U.S. Open golf calls and Olympic coverage, died Wednesday at 64 after an acute illness. Tributes poured in from colleagues including Mike Tirico, Johnny Miller and Paul Azinger.

Dan Hicks, the longtime NBC Sports broadcaster whose voice defined some of golf and the Olympics biggest moments, died Wednesday at age 64 after an acute illness, his family said.

He had worked for NBC since 1992, a span of 35 years, and was scheduled to call a Notre Dame football game before his sudden death. His wife, Storm, released a statement mourning a devoted husband of over 30 years, a loving father of three daughters and a cherished friend to many. She said his loss is immeasurable and described him as truly one of a kind, the person everyone wanted to be around.

Also read Dan Hicks, NBC Sports Golf Icon, Dies at 64

Tributes Honor Broadcasters Broadcasting Career

When he walked into a room, she said, he brought energy, laughter and people together, and made everyone feel like they mattered. Mike Tirico, Hicks longtime NBC colleague, gave an emotional tribute on Golf Channel on Thursday, calling him a broadcasters broadcaster.

Tirico said Hicks had more big moments on his plate and nailed every big moment, adding that you cannot think of a big moment where Dan did not have the right call, the right energy and the right words. Tirico pointed to Hicks work on every Michael Phelps gold medal in Olympic swimming and all the big moments on the hill with great U.S. ski athletes at the Olympic Games.

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He said it was never about Dan, praising his ability to bring out the best in partners such as Johnny Miller and Rowdy Gaines. Dan knew exactly what levers to pull, Tirico said, and set them up brilliantly. Hicks called 22 U.S. Opens, Notre Dame football and the Olympics. The PGA Tour referred to his partnership with Johnny Miller as one of golf televisions defining broadcast partnerships.

Miller said when he retired that Hicks was so smooth and good it allowed him to do his thing without a lot of pressure. Paul Azinger said he was devastated and that there was a void without Dan. Roger Maltbie, who was on the ground for NBC, said Hicks was a very inclusive guy, always upbeat and thoughtful, who treated everyone with respect.

Famous Call Defined Torrey Pines Championship Moment

He called Hicks a great quarterback and point guard who was terrific at passing the ball around in the booth, always asking a question and getting everyone engaged. That, Maltbie said, is a big part of the job. Hicks was at his best when he got the entire NBC crew involved, and one such moment produced perhaps his most famous call.

At the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, Tiger Woods played with shredded ligaments in his left knee and a double stress fracture in his leg. He faced a 12 foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to force a playoff. Hicks asked Maltbie what it was like on the 18th, and Maltbie said Tiger expected to make it and everyone expected him to make it because he had that invincible aura.

The putt curled in the right side, and Hicks said, Expect anything different? Other memorable calls spanned decades. At the 2012 Ryder Cup at Medinah, Europe rallied from a four point deficit on the final day, clinching when Martin Kaymer holed a 6 foot par putt to beat Steve Stricker. Hicks said Europe had pulled off the improbable and their own miracle at Medinah.

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At the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine, Ryan Moore two putted for par from 10 feet to give the Americans the winning point, and Hicks said the European streak was finally over and the United States would begin a celebration that would ring into the night and beyond. At the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont, J.J.

Spaun came to the 18th green with a one shot lead and hit his approach to the left side, needing two putts from 65 feet. Hicks said How about one? when Spaun made the putt, then described one of the most unlikely final round Sundays in U.S. Open history as Spaun closed the deal with a birdie, the stuff you dream about.

Legendary Calls Covered Decades Of Golf History

At the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2, Bryson DeChambeau got up and down with a 55 yard bunker shot and a 4 foot putt to win by one. Hicks called it another epic up and down at Pinehurst for a U.S. Open championship and noted DeChambeau now had two, the second at No. 2.

Hicks also was on the ground at Pinehurst in 1999 when Payne Stewart hit wedge to 15 feet and saved par to win the U.S. Open. Jimmy Roberts recalled leaning on Hicks the first time he had to do play by play and how Hicks guided him along as someone who loved to see others succeed.

Colleagues Remember Selfless Industry Giant Influence

Roberts said there are many giants in the industry doing incredible work, but Dan never made it about himself and may not have gotten the credit he deserved. Max Homa, speaking Thursday at the Austin Championship, said everyone will remember that voice, the stories he told and the experiences he gave through calling golf, and that he was glad to have his memories with Hicks because they were always great.

Hicks was the voice during the Florida swing on the PGA Tour, including The Players Championship. He was there for Nelly Korda winning the U.S. Womens Open at Riviera, the return of Woods at the 2018 Tour Championship and so many Ryder Cups. He spent the past decade alongside Tirico, who joined NBC in 2016 after 25 years at ESPN and ABC.