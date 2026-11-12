Dan Hicks Dies at 64; Alex Garcia Shares Cancer Victory

NBC Sports legend Dan Hicks dies after an acute illness. Meanwhile, Alex Garcia reveals his stage IV cancer is out and Lindsey Vonn removes hardware from her leg.

NBC Sports broadcasting legend Dan Hicks died on Wednesday, November 11, at the age of 64 following an acute illness. His passing marks the end of a distinguished 34-year career that made him a beloved figure in sports media. Hicks' wife, ESPN anchor Hannah Storm, confirmed the death and described her husband as a devoted partner of over 30 years, a loving father to their three daughters, and a cherished friend.

NBC Sports Legend Dan Hicks Passes

Hicks, who became a broadcasting legend over his 34 years at NBC Sports, leaves behind a legacy of excellence in sports journalism. His wife, ESPN anchor Hannah Storm, announced that he died of "an acute illness." The announcement highlighted his deep connections to family and colleagues alike.

Also read Dan Hicks, NBC Sports Golf Icon, Dies at 64

Alex Garcia Reveals Cancer Victory

Former NFL quarterback Alex Garcia announced on Wednesday that all of his cancer has been surgically removed. In a video shared from his hospital bed, Garcia showed his doctor checking pathology results in front of him. He stated that the margins on his lungs were negative and his lymph nodes were clear.

Garcia confirmed that all of the cancer is completely out of his body and expressed extreme thankfulness for his medical team. He admitted to crying intensely during his recovery but remained focused on his future health. He vowed to stay the course and mentioned he has at least one more procedure on the horizon.

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Future Treatments for Garcia

Garcia indicated he may undergo a couple of rounds of chemotherapy to ensure no cancer cells remain floating around. He explained that these treatments are necessary to zap and clean any potential remnants of the disease. He described his journey from stage IV cancer to being completely clear as unbelievable.

He thanked supporters for their thoughts and prayers, noting that messages of success stories from others inspired him to speak openly about his health. Garcia promised to keep everyone updated as he continues to fight for his long-term health. He emphasized that his transparency aims to inspire others to take charge of their own wellness.

Lindsey Vonn Removes Surgery Hardware

Skiing champion Lindsey Vonn shared updates from her most recent surgery on Wednesday, November 11. The 42-year-old posted via her Instagram Story showing the metal plates and screws removed during the procedure. She revealed that this hardware was a result of her horrific crash at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Vonn expressed relief at having the foreign objects removed from her leg after the traumatic injury. Her post highlighted the physical toll of her return to competition following such a severe accident. She thanked her team for their support during her recovery process. This update follows her recent appearance on a talk show in September where she discussed her mindset.

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Garcia reflected on his mindset during treatment, focusing on what comes next rather than despair. He stated he was not going to sit around accepting a negative outcome. Instead, he focused on creating a game plan to beat the disease. His approach serves as a testament to resilience in the face of medical challenges.