Dan Hicks, Longtime NBC Sports Voice, Dies at 64

Dan Hicks, the lead voice of NBC golf for 26 years and an Olympic swimming announcer, has died at 64, his wife Hannah Storm announced. He called 15 Olympic Games and was known for legendary calls involving Tiger Woods and Michael Phelps.

Dan Hicks, the longtime voice of NBC Sports and lead announcer for NBC and Golf Channel golf coverage, has died at 64. His wife, ESPN anchor Hannah Storm, announced the news Thursday morning.

She said the family is heartbroken by his sudden and unexpected passing. In a statement, Storm called Hicks a devoted husband of over 30 years and a loving father to their three daughters. She said his loss is immeasurable. She described him as truly one of a kind, the person everyone wanted to be around, and said that when he walked into a room he brought energy, laughter and people together.

Also read Dan Hicks, NBC Sports Golf Icon, Dies at 64

She added that he was endlessly kind, thoughtful and funny, and made everyone feel like they mattered. Storm also said the couple's three daughters and she are heartbroken. She expressed gratitude for the love and support surrounding the family during an incredibly difficult time. She said there are simply no words to express how much he will be missed.

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NBC Sports Lead Announcer Dan Hicks Dies At 64

Hicks joined NBC Sports in 1992 after three years at CNN, beginning his broadcasting career in radio before becoming a sports reporter for CNN in 1989. The University of Arizona graduate spent 34 years at NBC Sports. He became the lead golf voice in 2000 and held that role for 26 years, becoming the signature voice of the sport for an entire generation of fans.

NBC Sports executives Rick Cordella, Sam Flood and Molly Solomon remembered Hicks as an extraordinary colleague, friend and person. They said that in his 34 years at NBC Sports he was an exceptional storyteller and caller of games and events who elevated some of the biggest moments in sports history.

From Olympic swimming and skiing to Notre Dame football, numerous other high profile events and especially as the signature voice of NBC golf coverage for the last 26 years, they said Dan's blend of knowledge, style, enthusiasm and humor informed and entertained fans for decades. The statement continued that far beyond his on-air excellence, Dan was a better person who welcomed teammates with a smile, a joke, or a word of encouragement, sometimes all three in the same sentence.

The executives offered heartfelt condolences and love to his wife Hannah and his daughters Hannah, Ellery and Riley. Hicks served as the lead announcer for golf, as well as swimming and skiing at the Olympics and Notre Dame football. He handled play-by-play at 15 Olympic Games, including a record eight in swimming and the last four in Alpine skiing. He was the stroke-by-stroke announcer for Olympic swimming since the 1996 Games in Atlanta, Georgia.

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Hicks Remembered For Memorable Calls And Legacy

The current fall season was his seventh as the Notre Dame football play-by-play voice. Among his most memorable calls was Tiger Woods' putt to send the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines to a playoff. Hicks let the monumental moment breathe before delivering the question that will live on forever: Expect anything different?

Two months later, he called all eight of Michael Phelps' gold medals at the Beijing Olympics, including Phelps' role in Team USA's comeback victory in the men's 4x100 freestyle. Hicks called all 28 of Phelps' Olympic medals from 2004 through 2016. Hicks is survived by his wife, Hannah, whom he married in 1994, and their three daughters, Hannah, Ellery, and Riley. Tributes poured in from across the sports world after the announcement.

He is remembered as one of the most versatile and respected broadcasters of his era, equally at home calling golf, swimming, skiing and college football. His voice became synonymous with some of the biggest moments in sports history.