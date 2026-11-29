On the 55th anniversary of the D.B. Cooper hijacking, investigator Dan Gryder presents new evidence linking convicted hijacker Richard Floyd McCoy to the unsolved 1971 case.

On the 55th anniversary of the infamous D.B. Cooper hijacking, amateur investigator Dan Gryder has publicly advanced a compelling theory that identifies convicted hijacker Richard Floyd McCoy as the man who vanished into the night sky. Speaking on KIRO Newsradio, Gryder outlined his conclusion that McCoy was the unidentified hijacker who stole money and parachuted from a Northwest Orient flight in November 1971. Gryder acknowledged that the case has long rested on speculation, yet he believes that combining historical evidence with personal investigation yields a definitive answer. He stated clearly that Richard Floyd McCoy was D.B. Cooper based on the accumulation of physical and testimonial evidence he has gathered over two decades.

Evidence of Parachute Modifications

Gryder's investigation began more than twenty years ago, leveraging his professional background as a pilot and skydiver to re-examine the details of the original crime. He traveled to locations connected to McCoy's life and conducted extensive interviews, with some footage preserved in five self-contained YouTube videos. A pivotal moment in Gryder's research occurred when he visited a property in North Carolina associated with McCoy's family. During this visit, Gryder and his son located a parachute that he claims matches the specific modifications described in a book about the Cooper case. He noted that the stitching and the rip cord on the found parachute were altered in the exact manner described in historical accounts of the hijacking. Gryder confirmed that this specific parachute is now in his possession, providing what he considers a tangible link to the 1971 event.

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Logbook and Skydiving Credentials

In addition to the parachute, Gryder possesses a skydiving logbook that he attributes directly to Richard Floyd McCoy. He emphasized that the logbook is written in McCoy's handwriting and includes official sign-offs from his jump instructor, validating McCoy's technical proficiency in skydiving. This document supports the assertion that McCoy had the necessary skills to execute the complex jump required in the Cooper hijacking. Gryder also interviewed McCoy's children, who agreed to speak with him before the 50th anniversary of the hijacking. These interviews and the physical evidence form the backbone of Gryder's argument, suggesting that McCoy possessed both the means and the opportunity to commit the crime. Gryder stated that the logbook is currently in his possession, adding another layer of documentary evidence to his theory.

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Recreating the Hijacking Scenario

To test his hypothesis, Gryder recreated the hijacking jump over the Columbia River during the 50th anniversary of the event. He parachuted from an aircraft carrying a simulated bag of ransom money while being filmed by a free-fall videographer. During this experiment, Gryder dropped the simulated money bag, which landed in the river, demonstrating the physical mechanics of the original crime. He argued that one of the main problems for the original hijacker was the difficulty of securing the ransom money during the jump. Gryder believes that McCoy learned from this mistake in his subsequent criminal activities. He pointed out that McCoy committed a similar hijacking less than five months after the Cooper incident, where he allegedly corrected the errors of the first flight. Gryder asserted that every aspect that could have been improved from the first hijacking was handled correctly by McCoy in his second attempt.

FBI Confirmation and Legal Context

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested Richard Floyd McCoy for a similar airline hijacking shortly after the Cooper case, although they never officially identified him as the suspect in the 1971 crime. Gryder's theory connects these two events, suggesting that McCoy's second hijacking was a refinement of his original plan. The FBI's published history of the case maintains that the identity of D.B. Cooper remains unresolved, leaving the case open to interpretation. Gryder's presentation on the 55th anniversary adds a new voice to the long-standing debate, challenging the official narrative with personal evidence and historical analysis. He described the original story as fairly simple, involving a man who hijacked a plane, requested money and parachutes, and disappeared without a trace. Despite the FBI's lack of identification, Gryder's detailed reconstruction and physical evidence offer a potential resolution to one of aviation's greatest mysteries.