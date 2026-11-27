Former British No 1 Dan Evans sparks controversy by returning from retirement to play in a Gazprom-sponsored exhibition match in Russia against Diana Shnaider.

Former British Number One Dan Evans has ignited a heated debate within the tennis community by ending his retirement to participate in a controversial Gazprom -sponsored exhibition event in Russia. The 36-year-old will compete in the North Palmyra Trophies tournament in St Petersburg, facing off against current women's world number 11 Diana Shnaider in a highly publicized mixed doubles match.

Evans Defies Retirement for Gazprom Exhibition

Evans had officially stepped away from professional competition following his doubles appearance at Wimbledon earlier this year alongside Henry Searle. However, he has reversed that decision to take part in the Battle of the Sexes event on Friday, directly challenging the expectations of many fans and observers. Organizers initially kept his participation a secret, teasing a mystery opponent in promotional posts before confirming Evans involvement on Thursday.

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The tournament roster features several high-profile players with ties to Russia or those who have switched nationalities in recent years. The lineup includes Russian stars Karen Khachanov and Anna Pushkareva, as well as former Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov. Other participants include Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik and Yulia Putinseva, alongside Anastasia Potapova and Kamilla Rakhimova, who now represent Austria and Uzbekistan respectively.

Gazprom Backing Intensifies Political Scrutiny

The central point of contention surrounds the event's backing by Gazprom, Russia's state energy company, which has been at the heart of international sanctions. The UK Government imposed sanctions on Gazprom Neft, a key subsidiary, in January 2025 as part of broader measures related to Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. The exhibition has been held annually since 2022, but its association with a sanctioned entity has drawn sharp criticism from political figures and athletes alike.

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Evans' participation comes after he previously criticized the ATP and WTA for threatening to strip the Lawn Tennis Association of pre-Wimbledon events. He defended the LTA's ban on Russian and Belarusian players in 2023, arguing that the issue extended beyond mere sports governance. His past statements appear to clash with his current decision to engage with a tournament sponsored by a Russian state-owned firm.

Stakeholders Condemn Participation in War-Sponsored Event

Former Ukrainian tennis star Alexandr Dolgopolov, who volunteered for the Ukrainian army in 2022, launched a scathing attack on social media against the players involved. He accused the athletes of hypocrisy, stating that while they claim to oppose the war, their willingness to accept invitations from a main war sponsor undermines their stance. Dolgopolov framed the issue as one of personal responsibility and basic human decency in the face of a brutal conflict.

The backlash highlights the complex position athletes find themselves in when geopolitical tensions intersect with professional sports. Players like Dolgopolov argue that accepting money or exposure from sanctioned Russian entities legitimizes the regime's actions. This perspective stands in stark contrast to the view that sports should remain separate from political disputes, a view Evans has occasionally expressed in the past.

Recent Controversies Mar Evans Recent Career

This incident adds to a series of controversial moments for Evans, including a 12-month ban in 2017 after testing positive for cocaine. He has also been vocal about his treatment by the LTA, accusing them of a shambles in handling his retirement. Evans claimed he was denied a singles wildcard at his final tournament, alleging that no one in the organization had the courage to provide a reason for the decision.

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As the North Palmyra Trophies tournament approaches, Evans' presence continues to divide opinions. While some view his participation as a standalone sporting decision, others see it as a political statement that contradicts his previous criticisms of governing bodies. The event promises to be a focal point for ongoing debates about the role of sports in a fragmented geopolitical landscape.