Former British No 1 Dan Evans faces backlash after announcing his return from retirement to play in a controversial Gazprom-sponsored tennis event in St Petersburg.

Former British No 1 Dan Evans has triggered a significant controversy by exiting his self-imposed retirement to compete in a tennis exhibition match in Russia. The 36-year-old player revealed on Thursday that he will participate in the North Palmyra Trophies event held in St Petersburg on Friday. This appearance comes shortly after Evans officially retired from professional tennis following the men's doubles competition at Wimbledon alongside partner Henry Searle.

The Exhibition Event and Competitors

Evans is scheduled to face Russian tennis star Diana Shnaider, the current women's world number 11, in a 'Battle of the Sexes' match. Organizers had previously kept his participation hidden, listing his opponent only as 'a secret' in promotional posts before confirming his involvement just days before the event. The tournament features a diverse field of Russian stars such as Karen Khachanov and Anna Pushkareva. It also includes several players with Russian heritage who now represent other nations, including Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik and Yulia Putinseva. Additionally, Anastasia Potapova and Kamilla Rakhimova, who switched nationality last year to represent Austria and Uzbekistan respectively, are set to compete. The participant list is rounded out by French stars Corentin Moutet and Adrian Mannarino.

Also read Sara Evans Reveals Marriage Recovery From Jay Barker Assault Charge

Backlash Over State-Sponsored Sponsorship

The exhibition has drawn sharp criticism due to its backing by Gazprom, Russia's state energy company. The UK Government sanctioned Gazprom Neft, a subsidiary of Gazprom, in January 2025 amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. The event itself has run annually since 2022, making Evans one of the latest high-profile figures to join a tournament with such contentious financial ties. Former Ukrainian tennis star Alexandr Dolgopolov, who volunteered to join the Ukrainian army in 2022, publicly condemned the players involved on social media. Dolgopolov questioned the ethics of the participation, writing that while all tennis players are supposedly against the war, accepting invitations from main war sponsors like Gazprom is unacceptable. He specifically responded to a Ukrainian tennis news account that had questioned the players' lack of problem with participating in a Gazprom-backed tournament in Russia. Dolgopolov labeled the situation as a matter of personal responsibility and basic human decency.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Evans' Previous Stances on Tennis Politics

Evans has a history of controversial interactions with tennis governing bodies and national federations. He previously criticized the ATP and WTA in 2023 after they threatened to strip the Lawn Tennis Association of pre-Wimbledon events. This threat occurred if the LTA maintained a ban on players from Russia and Belarus. Those players were banned from competing at Wimbledon in 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ban resulted in ranking points being stripped from Wimbledon and saw the LTA hit with a fine from the ATP and WTA. Evans defended the LTA at that time, stating that the subject goes beyond tennis federations and governing bodies. His career has also seen other controversies, including a 12-month ban in 2017 after testing positive for cocaine. He was also outspoken about his retirement process, accusing the LTA of a shambles after his final tournament was played on tiny Court 15. Evans claims no one from the LTA had the courage to give him a reason for not being granted a wildcard into the men's singles draw.