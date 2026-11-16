Dan Dakich rips into Lane Kiffin after LSU's loss to Texas eliminates Tigers from CFB Playoff picture

Dan Dakich says Lane Kiffin's LSU is 'just different' for the wrong reasons, pointing to four losses and a $50 million roster in the NIL era.

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" Part of what makes coaching the Tigers different is the expectations, and Kiffin has failed to meet a single one in his first season in Baton Rouge. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom.

Also read Lane Kiffin Loses Job at LSU After Playoff Failure

"Kiffin told us all that LSU is different," Dakich explained. "I know it's different; it's the best college football program in the country they tell us when it goes to history, tradition, money, fan support, facility. That's what they tell me. Different.

"Different how now? It's got four losses. That's different for an elite school. Not sure very many elite football programs have four losses: first year of a coach, second year of a coach, or 20th year as a coach.

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"While some may claim that Kiffin needs time to build something potentially special in Baton Rouge, that is an idea very tough to sell to an LSU fanbase living in the NIL era with a roster worth approximately $50 million. Head coach Lane Kiffin of the LSU Tigers is in action against the Texas Longhorns at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. , on Nov. 14, 2026.

"We’ll have better rosters, and that’s no poor reflection upon these players," Kiffin said. "We just will. We will have been here. We’ll have built depth.

We will. We won’t have senior days with two scholarship players.

"LSU head coach Lane Kiffin works during fall practice at Tiger Stadium on Aug. 22, 2026, in Baton Rouge, La. Dakich isn't out on the idea that Kiffin is just the perfect representation of what may just be the new school coach in modern-day college football.

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"Maybe Kiffin represents the new school coach. Get in there, bulls— him, and then blame the players. And maybe that's the way it should be," Dakich said.

"But when Kiffin blames the players, it's a lot different from a Nick Saban or Bob Knight blaming the players. It just is. It seems like excuse-making.

" LSU's 6-4 record speaks for itself, but with two of the four losses coming at home in consecutive weeks, it makes the situation a bit more damning. If the Tigers don't manage to pull off an upset against Tennessee in Knoxville in their penultimate regular-season game, Kiffin could close out year one in Baton Rouge with his best win being a road victory atKiffin's former team, Ole Miss, is also 6-4 on the year, but the Rebels own all bragging rights, having beaten the Tigers 32-24 earlier in the season.