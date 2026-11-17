Indiana Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti says the College Football Playoff committee's lack of respect 'feeds into' IU's motivation ahead of selection.

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| Ian MillerChargers, Justin Herbert finally win first game of season after brutal mistake by Ravens starTech troubles mount as outages disrupt services across USCurt Cignetti and Dan Dakich Have The Same Mantra | Don't @ Me w/ Dan DakichThe 2025 national championship winning coach has always been somewhat of a lightning rod, even during his first press conference in Bloomington when he told reporters to"Google him" for his winning ways. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners.

Also read Indiana Football Loses Joe Brunner to Torn ACL, Curt Cignetti Discusses Replacement

If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom. Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti speaks during news conference ahead of the College Football Playoff national championship game between Miami and Indiana, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, in Miami. The game will be played on Monday.

His latest comments have gotten plenty of people to react accordingly as well, with the Hoosiers head man taking the College Football Playoff selection committee to task for their perceived slights towards IU. Cignetti told reporters at his Monday press conference that the lack of respect"feeds into motivation," and that if anyone has a problem with him, he doesn't care.

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DAN DAKICH REACTS TO MS NOW HOST JOE SCARBOROUGH'S PAT MCAFEE TAKE: 'THEY LOOK LIKE IDIOTS' Jul 22, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Dakich reacted to the quotes on the latest episode of"Don't @ Me," and couldn't have been more thrilled with how coach Cignetti is handling things at his alma mater.

Although Cignetti's comments caused many on social media to clutch their pearls, Dakich doubled down and called out the reporters who had a problem with them. ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD.

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"You see all these narratives out there attacking you," Dakich admits. "And what do you do? You attack back.

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" Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti after defeating the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Jan. 19, 2026. One thing is for sure, Cignetti is a competitive person, but as long as he keeps winning, he can say whatever he wants.