Detroit Lions head coach makes first public comments after losing Aidan Hutchinson.

head coach Dan Campbell made his first public comments since star defensive end was lost for the 2026 season after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament.

What makes the injury so disappointing is the fact that the former first-round pick was hurt celebrating a sack against Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

Also read Aidan Hutchinson Suffers Knee Injury in Munich; Lions Lead Patriots 7-3

"Well man, what a gut punch. Very much like Jack, he’s such a phenomenal player, an impact player, but more importantly he’s an unbelievable teammate and he’s one of our captains. It just stinks, man. It hits you.

And I hate it for him, man, because he was on a heater," said Campbell.

"What a hell of a year he was having. He’s just improved every year and to come off the injury he had in 2024.

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"But, I also know this, man, this guy will overcome this. He will come back better than he was, too. It’s just the way he is, it’s the way he’s wired, and he’ll come out better for this.

"I think what happened speaks for itself. We’re not talking to eight-year-olds here. And I’ll give you a story. I remember one time I made a big play, and I freaking pumped my arm up.

I’m pretty sure I tore my bicep, but I didn’t tell anybody," Campbell said.

"I was just excited. I just pumped my arm. It’s not like I, so if you say, 'Hey, don’t pump your arm next time, make sure you stay stoic, man.

' This game is built off of emotion. "If you have to contain yourself after a play is made, I’m not talking about in the moment, in the game, because you gotta keep your head, then you’re really becoming something you’re not. " Now, the team is likely to lean on rookie defensive end Derrick Moore, who has been productive the past two weeks. The Lions' defense has been battered by injuries as of late.

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Hutchinson, Jack Campbell, D.J. Reed, DJ Wonnum and Jimmy Rolder all missed the team's game against Miami, with Campbell and Rolder both being placed on injured reserve. Wonnum hasWithout Campbell and Rolder, the Lions leaned on the trio of Derrick Barnes, Trevor Nowaske and Malcolm Rodriguez against the Dolphins. They also signed K.J.

Britt to the active roster from the practice squad of the New England Patriots, though his role has been primarily on special teams. At cornerback, the Lions had signed Nick Whiteside to the active roster from their own practice squad to help supplement the depth they have on roster. He was waived in a corresponding move after the team added defensive end Tyrus Wheat to the active roster.

One day prior to the official trade deadline, Holmes swung a trade with the New York Jets for safety Andre Cisco, sacrificing a 2028 sixth-round pick to make the move. Cisco began his career as a 2021 third-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars, and spent four years there before signing with the Jets prior to the 2025 season. Cisco's presence creates an interesting situation at the safety position.

Once depleted for depth, the Lions have gotten much healthier in the secondary with Brian Branch returning from injury. Additionally, Kerby Joseph is amidst his return to practice window and could be activated very soon. The trade deadline saw rampant activity since the end of the Sunday slate of Week 9 games.

In particular, the Jacksonville Jaguars have clearly pushed their chips to the center of the table by making a trio of trades, including giving upJohn Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network.

Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!