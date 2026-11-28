Devon Dampier threw for five touchdowns and a career-high 393 yards and No. 2 Utah finished undefeated in the regular season, dominating West Virginia 52-28 on Friday night

on the first play from scrimmage in the second half, Dampier pumped his fists and shouted to the sky as the sold-out crowd chanted, “Heisman!

Heisman! ” Dampier certainly made a convincing case to the Heisman voters as the best player on a top team. The senior completed 17 of 21 passes and had a passer efficiency rating of 316.7, the highest in a Power 4 conference game this season, in what may be his final game in Rice-Eccles Stadium.with 8:55 left in the third quarter, to make it 52-7 and then watched the rest of the game from the sideline.

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The Utes scored on all seven drives while Dampier was in the game and Utah extended its nation-leading winning streak to 18 games. Pegan caught five passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns and Simmons had three receptions for 74 yards.