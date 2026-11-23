TCU fired head coach Sonny Dykes the day after the game.

Nov 21, 2026; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier breaks a tackle from TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Hudson Hooper during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images Devon Dampier threw a 68-yard touchdown pass before halftime and an 85-yard clincher in the fourth quarter as No. 2 Utah beat TCU 38-17 on Saturday night for its 17th straight victory, clinching a spot in the Big 12 championship game. Dampier also ran for two scores to lift the Utes , who blew a 17-point halftime lead.

Also read TCU Horned Frogs backup quarterback Adam Schobel starts against Utah Utes after Jaden Craig injury

But they scored three touchdowns in the final 5:46 to remain the lone undefeated FBS team in the country, a few hours after No. 4 UCLA lost in triple overtime at Michigan. Utah has the longest active overall and conference winning streaks in FBS, extending its Big 12 run to 13 consecutive wins.

The Utes will be back in North Texas in two weeks at the home of the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 4, when they can become the seventh different school in seven years to win the Big 12 title in the conference’s last championship game before the College Football Playoff field doubles from 12 to 24. After letting the Horned Frogs get even with two touchdown runs from Jeremy Payne in the third quarter and a tying field goal from Kyle Lemmermann in the fourth, Utah drove 75 yards to Hunter Andrews’ tie-breaking 2-yard TD plunge.

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“Nothing seems to be easy in college football,” said Utah coach Morgan Scalley, who has been associated with all three teams at his alma mater to get this deep into a season without a loss — first as a player in 2004, then as an assistant in 2008 and now in his debut as head coach. “Another game where just back and forth, it seemed like, it in terms of momentum. Proud of our guys, the way they finished.

” Dampier, who has passed and rushed for multiple touchdowns in three consecutive games, connected with Braden Pegan on the 68-yard score for a 17-point halftime lead. The Utes forced TCU to punt after regaining the lead, and Dampier scrambled right and threw deep to Larry Simmons behind the defense. Simmons, who had 114 yards receiving, veered to the Utah sideline to finish the 85-yarder.

Payne had 108 yards rushing in the first loss for TCU this season that wasn’t a one-score game. Utah was the highest-ranked visitor in Fort Worth since the Frogs lost to No. 2 Texas 58-0 in 1970.

“As I told our players, our job’s always to win these games,” TCU coach Sonny Dykes said. “But our guys battled their tails off. I mean, we were down 17-0, and it didn’t look good. And we were able to get back in the game.

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” Freshman quarterback Adam Schobel made his first career start for the Horned Frogs, with Harvard transfer Jaden Craig nursing a knee injury. Jackson Bennee’s second interception of Schobel late in the fourth quarter led to Dampier’s second TD run. Utah: The Utes finished undefeated each of the first two times they were perfect this far into the season. The 2004 team went 12-0 under Urban Meyer and Kyle Whittingham, who led the Fiesta Bowl victory.

Whittingham’s 2008 team finished 13-0 with a Sugar Bowl win. Neither team got a chance to play for a national championship in the two-team playoff era. If the Utes get to the Big 12 title game at 12-0, a spot in the CFP would seem a certainty. TCU: The Horned Frogs were shut out in the first half at home twice this season.

It hadn’t happened regardless of site since 2018. Both times, TCU extended the second-longest scoring streak in NCAA history, which is now 431 games going back to 1991. The longest is also an active streak. Florida has scored in 484 straight games dating to 1988.

Each team plays its regular-season finale on a short week. TCU visits No. 11 Texas Tech on Thanksgiving night. Utah is home against West Virginia on Friday.