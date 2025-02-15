Damian Lillard Seeks Third Straight 3-Point Contest Title

Damian Lillard leads a star-studded field in the 2023 NBA 3-Point Contest aiming for his third consecutive championship.

Damian Lillard is vying for his third consecutive NBA 3-Point Contest victory at the 2023 All-Star Saturday Night in San Francisco. Lillard, a star point guard for the Milwaukee Bucks, is joined by a stellar lineup of shooters including Buddy Hield , Darius Garland , Norman Powell , Cam Johnson , Tyler Herro , Jalen Brunson , and Cade Cunningham . This year's contest is set to be a thrilling showcase of sharpshooting prowess.

Lillard, a seasoned veteran in the competition, is aiming to join an exclusive club of three-time champions, following in the footsteps of Larry Bird and Craig Hodges. With his exceptional shooting skills and experience, Lillard is considered the betting favorite.Hield, a former champion himself, brings a wealth of knowledge and accuracy to the contest. Garland stands out with the highest 3-point percentage among the participants. Johnson, known for his explosive scoring bursts, and Herro, who has demonstrated his ability to drain multiple 3-pointers in a single game, add further firepower to the field.Brunson, while known for his clutch performances, averages the fewest 3-point attempts per game among the competitors. The 3-Point Contest, taking place at Chase Center in San Francisco, is a highly anticipated event, attracting fans and analysts eager to witness the dazzling displays of long-range shooting. The competition will be broadcast live, with results expected around 9:30 p.m. ET, following the Skills Challenge and preceding the Dunk Contest





