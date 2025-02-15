Damian Lillard's 3-Point Reign: Is He the NBA's King of the Arc?

Damian Lillard's pursuit of a third consecutive 3-point contest title ignites a debate about his place among the NBA's elite shooters. While Steph Curry holds the title of greatest shooter ever, Lillard's consistent accuracy and volume from beyond the arc make a compelling case for him being the NBA's king of the 3-pointer.

Stephen A. Smith wants players, especially Steph Curry , to show some genuine excitement during the upcoming NBA All-Star festivities. This weekend's events are taking place in a city buzzing with excitement, with various activities planned throughout the week. These include a 3-point competition for local fans, where Damian Lillard and his older brother, Houston Jr., reached the championship round.

The atmosphere is reminiscent of the 1997 NBA All-Star Game, hosted in Lillard's hometown of Oakland. Lillard recalls that event fondly, mentioning Vince Carter's dunk contest victory and the presence of his childhood idols.Now, Lillard, a nine-time All-Star, is aiming for his third consecutive 3-point contest title, a feat achieved only twice before by Larry Bird and Craig Hodges. This achievement, amidst the current 3-point revolution, would highlight a point often overlooked due to Curry's dominance. While Curry undeniably holds the title of greatest shooter ever, Lillard makes a strong case for being the NBA's king of the 3-pointer.In the 2019 NBA Finals, Curry outperformed Lillard, averaging 36.5 points per game compared to Lillard's 22.3. However, Curry's historic postseason success and sheer volume of 3-point shots sometimes overshadow Lillard's impressive long-range efficiency. Curry holds the record for most 3-pointers made and 14 seasons with at least 150 made 3s. Lillard, with 12 seasons achieving this milestone, ranks second all-time. Examining their performance from 30-plus feet over the past decade reveals that Lillard has been the league's most accurate volume shooter, connecting on 31.9% of his attempts compared to Curry's 27.1%. Lillard's unique shooting stroke, which involves resting the ball on his palm before flicking it off his fingers, has been honed over years of practice and experimentation. This unconventional technique, initially discouraged by his father, has become his trademark and a key factor in his 3-point success





