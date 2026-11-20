Damian Lillard scores 33 points as Portland Trail Blazers defeat the Milwaukee Bucks 124-114, snapping Milwaukee's skid but leaving them with one win.

Damian Lillard returned to the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Thursday night to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 124-114 victory over the host Milwaukee Bucks. The game marked a significant emotional milestone for the guard, who last played in the city during the 2025 NBA playoffs when he suffered a torn Achilles tendon that ended his brief tenure with Milwaukee.

Lillard and Holiday Combine for 55 Points

Lillard scored 33 points individually, forming a potent offensive duo with his Portland teammate Jrue Holiday. Together, the pair combined for 55 points, overwhelming the Bucks defense despite the young host team's efforts to stay competitive through all four quarters. The victory highlights the continued synergy between Lillard and Holiday, who have thrived since joining forces in Portland.

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Young Bucks Show Promise Despite Loss

Nate Ament earned his second career start for Milwaukee due to injuries to Kyle Kuzma and Ousmane Dieng. Ament delivered a standout performance, finishing with a new career-high of 18 points and nine rebounds while shooting 54.5 percent from the field. His aggressive start, including seven points in the first quarter, signaled a positive developmental trend for the rookie forward.

Rookie wing Trejquan Burries also contributed to Milwaukee's offensive efforts in the back-to-back scenario. Burries recorded 14 points, three rebounds, three assists, and two steals, handling defensive pressure from Portland's perimeter players effectively. His ability to create offense against a tough defense underscores his value as the No. 10 overall draft pick.

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Jakučionis Capitalizes on Increased Minutes

Mindaugas Jakučionis provided a spark off the bench, scoring 18 points on 54.5 percent shooting while playing more than 20 minutes. Jakučionis has been a consistent performer in recent games, averaging 22.5 points and 5 assists when granted significant playing time. His efficient shooting and playmaking have made him difficult to keep off the court during the team's struggling stretch.

Jaquez Struggles in Recent Form

Jaime Jaquez Jr. faced a difficult night, scoring only 9 points on 27.3 percent shooting from the field. This marks the third consecutive game where Jaquez has failed to score more than 10 points while shooting below 45 percent. The struggle contrasts sharply with his role as the team's second-leading scorer, raising questions about his current offensive rhythm.

Bucks Remain at 1-14 After Defeat

The loss leaves the Milwaukee Bucks with just one win on the season, extending their struggles on the court. Despite the bright spots from young players like Ament, Burries, and Jakučionis, poor execution down the stretch proved costly. The Trail Blazers, led by Lillard's resurgence, improved their standing with a decisive win on the road.