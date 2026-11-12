Damian Lewis to Star in Paramount+ Soccer Comedy ‘Day 1s,’ Matthew Vaughn Directing

Legends of the sport Cristiano Ronaldo and Thierry Henry are among the show's exec producers.

is the first production for UR-MARV Studios, a joint venture Vaughn and Ronaldo recently launched. DoubleD Sports, led by Darren Dein, also produces in association with Archery Pictures.

CBS Unveils Competitors for Drew Barrymore-Hosted 'Pillsbury Bake-Off Classic' Special “We couldn’t be more pleased to be working with Casey , Sarah , Amy and the team at Paramount+ on a show that Darren conceived and pitched to me,” Vaughn said in a statement.

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“It’s the perfect project for Cristiano and I to start our company with — and to say he is a friend and a partner is a true honor. I’m sure the man who has broken every record in football will soon be doing the same in film and TV.

”will follow “a gifted young footballer who achieves his dream of playing in the Premier League when he signs for Brentford FC, bringing along his friends who stood by him long before the money, fame and success — his Day 1s,” the show’s logline reads. Brentford is a real club in the Premier League, based in West London and currently eighth in the 2026-27 season.

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“I’ve spent my entire life in football, and I know that some of the most powerful stories happen away from the pitch,” said Ronaldo. “Football is about dreams, ambition, loyalty, sacrifice and the people who believe in you from day one. That’s what makesspecial. As a producer, I’m proud to help bring a different side of the game to life, through a story that I believe can connect with audiences far beyond football.

To take this first journey in the industry alongside my partner and friend Matthew Vaughn and having a superb former player and a great person like Thierry Henry on board makes this all even more special. ”as an executive producer and to be working with Paramount+, Matthew Vaughn, Damian Lewis and such an incredible cast and crew,” said Henry.

“This is a project with real heart and I’m excited for audiences to see it. It’s also a welcome change to finally be on the same team as Cristiano after so many battles on the pitch. ”is a show about friendship and football. I’m excited to be in the starting line-up.

Can’t wait for kick-off. ” Vaughn is repped by WME and Johnson Shapiro. Mazer is with CAA LBI Entertainment and Davis Law Group. Lewis is repped by Markham, Froggatt & Irwin and Range Media Partners. Henry is with DoubleD Sports. Thykier is repped by Del Shaw.