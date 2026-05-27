Damian Lewis Shocks TODAY Hosts With Story of How He ‘Made’ Timothée Chalamet

A 16-year-old Chalamet appeared in Season 2 of “Homeland,” starring Lewis and Claire Danes.

Long before he was one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, Chalamet had a recurring role on the second season of “Homeland” in 2012. Lewis, of course, won an Emmy Award for his work on the show, but says he could tell Chalamet was something special when he first spotted him in North Carolina.

“I called my agent in L.A, and I said, ‘You got to come down and see this young dude who’s acting in this show. I think you’re going to love him, and I don’t think he has representation yet,’ etc. etc. etc,” Lewis told Craig Melvin, Dylan Dreyer and Savannah Sellers on the 3rd hour of TODAY May 27.

“And my agent of the time, Brian, came down, fell in love with him, said, ‘I think he’s got all the stuff. This is amazing,’” the “Band of Brothers” star said.

“And right at that moment, had the rights to ‘Call Me by Your Name’ with his partner, a guy called Peter, and they said, ‘We just met this guy, Luca Guadagnino, maybe you’d like to meet him. ’ And off he went into ‘Call Me by Your Name. ’” That Guadagnino-directed 2017 movie marked the first of Chalamet’s three Academy Award nominations for best actor and helped put him on the map.

Lewis said he deserves his cut for helping to make Chalamet a star. A shocked Craig thought Lewis may have undersold the magnitude of the story.

“You made Chalamet. Damian Lewis, it’s been verified,” Craig said. Lewis and “Homeland” co-star Claire Danes reunited earlier this year at the Actor Awards, using the opportunity to joke that they’re responsible for Chalamet’s rise as an actor.

“We even had Timothée Chalamet on our show. Where do you think he learned how to handle the stress of a Safdie movie? ” Danes joked, referring to Chalamet’s Oscar-nominated role in director Josh Safdie’sDrew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories.

He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous. John Nacion / Getty ImagesScott Kowalchyk / Scott Kowalchyk /CBS





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