Damian Hurley attended Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando's Malibu wedding. He was photographed watching TMZ helicopters overhead, highlighting his pursuit of fame.

Last Saturday, approximately 100 guests gathered beside the swimming pool at the former Malibu, California, residence of the late Frank Sinatra to witness the intimate wedding of pop star Miley Cyrus and musician Maxx Morando. The 34-year-old bride wore a Saint Laurent gown and stood beneath an arch of white flowers while delivering heartfelt vows to her 28-year-old groom. The ceremony was attended by close family and friends who enjoyed champagne and celebration away from the public eye.

Helicopter Surveillance at Exclusive Wedding

During the reception, the couple's inner circle was largely unaware of the media presence overhead, except for one prominent guest. Damian Hurley, the 24-year-old model and director, noticed helicopters swirling above the estate that had been hired by the gossip website TMZ. An insider from his social circle revealed that he locked his piercing blue eyes on the press choppers taking snaps of the star-studded event below. The source stated that Damian absolutely loved that the helicopters were there, noting his obsession with fame despite his sweet demeanor.

Also read Billy Ray Cyrus And Tish Cyrus Spotted In LA Following Miley Cyrus And Maxx Morando Wedding

Family Ties And Guest List Details

Damian attended the exclusive wedding alongside his mother, actress Elizabeth Hurley, who has been dating Miley Cyrus's father, Billy Ray Cyrus, for over a year. The London-born model posed between the 65-year-old country star and his 61-year-old mother at the California venue. Elizabeth Hurley raised eyebrows in a £5,600 black beaded off-the-shoulder gown featuring a thigh-split, designed by the Indian designer Gaurav Gupta. The presence of these high-profile figures underscored the star-studded nature of the union.

Social Media Strategy And Public Perception

Two days after the ceremony, Damian posted a picture on Instagram alongside other snaps of himself with Miley Cyrus's younger sister, Noah, and shots of the bride. While the images presented a harmless carousel of his new famous family, the move has caused some eyes to roll within his social circles. A source described Damian as the biggest social climber who infiltrates every friendship group, suggesting he believes he has won the golden ticket by being pulled into one of America's most famous families by association.

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Pursuit Of High-Profile Connections

As the only son of Elizabeth Hurley, Damian was born with an enviable contacts book that includes best friends of his mother such as Patsy Kensit, Dame Joan Collins, and Sir Elton John. However, he actively pursues other A-listers closer to his own age, including Nicola Peltz Beckham and her husband Brooklyn. Damian and Brooklyn share a childhood friendship and had Sir Elton as their godfather, but recent social media accounts suggest Damian is far more interested in cosying up to billionaire heiress Nicola. The pair even dressed in matching pleather outfits for Halloween earlier this year.

Broader Network Of Fame And Influence

Outside of the Beckham circle, Damian has been photographed with Donatella Versace, former British Vogue editor Edward Enninful, and makeup mogul Charlotte Tilbury at the opening of the 90s Tate Britain exhibition. He also spends time with figures from the podcasting world, including author Elizabeth Day and Vogue Williams with her husband Spencer Matthews. His network extends to other so-called nepo babies like Lila Moss and Iris Law, and he recently appeared at Liam Payne's funeral with the late singer's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, further cementing his presence in high-society events.