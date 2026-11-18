Dame Pat McGrath, Hailey Bieber's Rhode, and Mikayla Nogueira were among the honorees at the 2026 WWD Beauty Inc Awards ceremony in New York.

, the larger-than-life makeup visionary who is not only responsible for some of the most memorable looks and products in theover the last three decades, but also kicked off the night as the 2026 Beauty Inc Pete Born Impact Award honoree.

“There are those who work within an art form, and then there are the rare individuals who redefine what that art form can be — that is Pat,” said “Game of Thrones” actress Gwendoline Christie, a longtime admirer-turned-friend-turned-muse, who presented McGrath with her award. “I always dreamed of being a makeup artist with my mother; she was nuts about beauty,” said McGrath in a fireside chat with Beauty Inc editor in chief Jenny B. Fine.

Also read Hailey Bieber’s Rhode, Marc Jacobs Beauty, Mikayla Nogueira Among 2026 Beauty Inc Award Winners

McGrath never formally trained as a makeup artist — “it was all very intuitive,” she said of her early days in the industry — but quickly made her mark, with her creations soon regularly appearing in the pages of London trendsetting magazines, including i-D and The Face. With her boundary-breaking styles, she became a frequent collaborator of industry icons including photographerand milliner Stephen Jones, as well as nearly every major fashion designer from Alexander McQueen to John Galliano to Marc Jacobs, who just so happened to also be a Beauty Inc award winner for his own makeup launch.

To top off her many accolades, McGrath is no stranger to a viral moment — whether it be for adorningfrom head-to-toe with 30,000 red crystals at Paris Fashion Week or creating a glassy porcelain-doll makeup look at Maison Margiela’s Couture spring 2024 runway show.

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“You have a lot of feelings about a lot of things, and you always think everything’s kind of major — I do,” she said of whether she has an instinct for which looks will become sensations. “I’m like, ‘how am I going to make this look different? ’ Because people love to tell you you’re boring.

People love to tell you they’ve seen it before,” she laughed.and biotech innovator Jasmina Aganovic, who accepted the Founders of the Year honor for their newly launched hair care brand, “ means having a level of conviction around something that is almost stubborn — it means believing in something before others believe in it and creating it before other people understand why,” said Aganovic in her acceptance speech.

Added Lawrence: “To be able to create something with you over the last four years, to sprawl out on the floor and pick out colors and try formulas over and over again — and send things back to the lab over 175 times — has been a real gift and blessing to me. ” Accepting the Retailer of the Year Award, Sephora North America chief executive officer Artemis Patrick reflected not only on her own journey at the retailer, but the ripple impact its growth has had on the industry and culture writ large.

“What continues to inspire me every single day is our people: our 55,000 employees around the world have shaped a culture rooted in staying deeply connected to our clients, embracing risks and pushing boundaries to redefine what retail can be. ” Mikayla Nogueira, who spoke earlier during the daytime Catalysts conference alongside her POV Beauty cofounder Ani Hadjinian, returned to the stage to receive the Creator of the Year Award.

“Growing up, I was seeking community all my life,” said the creator-entrepreneur, who has amassed a social media audience of more than 20 million and is building a burgeoning business with POV, which this fall entered Sephora and closed a $15 million funding round. “I’m very grateful that seven years later, I have given so many people that sense of community and seat at the table; that feeling of being heard, listened to, and like they can be themselves.

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”a roster of celebrity investors — including Gunna, who escorted cofounder Durana Elmi onstage — won the Wellness Brand of the Year Award.

“I always say that businesses don’t give up, founders will. And we’re not just building a brand; we’re building a movement,” said Elmi.closed the night, accepting the Makeup Brand of the Year award on behalf of Rhode, the brand she launched in 2022, sold to E.l.f. Beauty for $1 billion in 2025, and which continues to set sales records with every new market and launch it adds under its belt.

“I’m turning 30 in a few days,” stated Bieber, whose cofounders Lauren and Michael Ratner were also present, along with Rhode CEO Nick Vlahos. “And I’ve been thinking a lot about what we’ve built and accomplished at Rhode, and it just has me feeling so much gratitude for the sense of self that Rhode helped me discover, and the purpose and drive that it has given me.

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