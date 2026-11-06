Dame Judi Dench Reveals Late Husband Michael Williams Sent Her a Rose Every Friday

Dame Judi Dench recalls the weekly Friday roses from her late husband Michael Williams on The Graham Norton Show, tied to her new memoir.

Dame Judi Dench became emotional as she shared a touching gesture from her late husband, Michael Williams, who sent her a rose every week throughout their marriage. The actress, 91, is set to appear on the Friday episode of The Graham Norton Show to discuss her memoir, Is it too Late to Make a Run for it?

During the interview, Judi was asked about Michael, who features in the book, and she responded with a sweet personal anecdote. The appearance is scheduled for Friday, and the memoir is the central reason for her visit to the chat show.

Also read Judi Dench Reveals Late Husband Michael Williams Sent Weekly Roses During 30-Year Marriage

Friday Roses Revealed on The Graham Norton Show

Dame Judi Dench said her husband, Michael Williams, sent her a rose every Friday for the duration of their marriage. She became teary as she recalled the gesture on the programme.

Judi described the marriage as lasting thirty years less 10 days. Her account shows how the weekly ritual was a defining part of their relationship.

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The moment came during a discussion about Michael, who appears throughout the memoir. Judi's emotional response made the anecdote one of the most personal moments of her promotional appearance.

Memoir Written With Brendan O'Hea

Judi wrote the memoir with her friend Brendan O'Hea, an actor and director. The book is titled Is it too Late to Make a Run for it?

Judi lives with severe, progressive central vision loss. Her collaboration with O'Hea allowed her to tell her story through a process built on conversation.

Judi explained that O'Hea wrote the book by stealth, because their friendship was so close that he crept up on her with the project. She said she had no idea how long the writing took, because they would simply chat while he wrote.

The memoir reflects a close creative partnership between two longtime friends. Judi's comments show that the book grew out of everyday conversation rather than a formal writing schedule.

Tea With Judi Revisits Her Marriage and Career

Judi has discussed her marriage in public before, most recently in a candid documentary released late last year. In Tea with Judi, she sat down with her long-term friend Kenneth Branagh, who is 65.

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The programme blended personal anecdotes with rarely seen archive material to chart Judi's extraordinary life and career. It also featured Judi opening the doors of her country home to a series of fellow national treasures.

During the programme, Branagh pointed to a painting of Michael Williams, who was best known for voicing Dr Watson in the BBC radio adaptation of Sherlock Holmes. Judi said she loved the portrait and described it as brilliantly painted.

Judi and Michael were married for just shy of three decades. He lost his battle with lung cancer at the age of 65 in 2001. The couple share a daughter, Finty Williams, who is now 54.

Judi and Branagh also discussed working with Michael on The Merchant of Venice shortly after their 1971 wedding. Judi played Portia while Michael played Bassanio.

Branagh later worked with Michael in the film Henry V, where he played King Henry V of England. Branagh described Michael as a talented young actor with a strong, masculine presence, a handsome lad with a striking jaw and piercing eyes, and Judi agreed.