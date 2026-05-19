Dame Joan Plowright's huge estate, £2.8M, left to children after death

Dame Joan Plowright, known for her Golden Globe award-winning performances in TV biopic Stalin and Enchanted April, left a substantial estate to her children after her death last year.

The huge sum of money that Dame Joan Plowright left to her children after her death has been revealed. Dame Joan, who was an Oscar nominee for the 1991 film Enchanted April, left £2,814,901 in her estate at the time of her death, with the figure brought down to £2,711,847 after expenses.

Her will, dated December 2019, stated that most of the money should be shared among her three children Julie, Richard, and Tamsin. However, Dame Joan also left personal items and gifts to friends, acting colleagues, and film producers





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Dame Joan Plowright Huge Estate Children Inheritance Golden Globe Award Drop In Amount After Expenses

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